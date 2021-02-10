The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Actress Bruna Rubio sheds light on her latest upcoming projects

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 09:54
(photo credit: BRUNA RUBIO)
(photo credit: BRUNA RUBIO)
 
It is 8 a.m. in Madrid, and Bruna Rubio has already finished four tasks off her to-do list for the day - gym, meditation, checking and responding to business emails, and recording her voice at the studio for a TV program.  This livewire, young actress has a lot more to do. Her bright smile and confident stride tell us that she will do everything she has set out to do and do it brilliantly. She takes a five to discuss with us her upcoming projects.
Born into a family that has been into production gave Rubio the perfect head-start to start her own production company. She says, "I am very excited about Goldheart productions. We are currently producing a mini-series titled Nevaeh."
She is also busy with the shooting of Cuanto Vale Tu for Channel 22. She is one of the judges of this reality TV show. "It is a hectic routine," she says, "but it keeps me on my toes." Being naturally conscious about health and fitness has helped Rubio keep up with this rigorous life that the show business demands.
As the global entertainment industry is getting more and more democratized, both veterans and new entrants are taking digital channels very seriously. On the same line, Rubio has set her eyes on digital platforms. 'A series for Netflix is on the cards', she says.
Rubio started her acting career when she was three years old. Over the years, she worked hard to perfect the techniques and gain all the experience that came her way. "Making a name for yourself in LA is no easy task," she says. And naturally, she's all excited about her upcoming movie titled Aaah! Roach! Rubio is sharing screen space with some of the biggest names in Hollywood in this movie.
According to Rubio, LA is the place to be for any aspiring actor. "I have been involved in plenty of projects here, and it is hard to keep my head from spinning. Yet, that's what I love the most about LA," she says, "It has given me opportunities that I could not have imagined. I have come to believe that if you know how to hold your own and if you are hard-working, you can get everything you want and more here."
For Rubio, like for most of us, 2020 was a slipshod year. "But I have high hopes from 2021," she says. The enviable projects that she has lined-up for the year make things look bright and positive for Bruna Rubio. 


Tags movie actress TV Show
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Why can't Israeli innovation reopen schools?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by