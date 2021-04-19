AmaDema puts Cyprus on the world map of advanced composite materials

AmaDema, a High-Tech company specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced composite materials, was established in November 2015, putting Cyprus on the world map of composites. Currently, AmaDema has developed a portfolio of patent-protected technologies with the aim to increase the performance of polymer composite applications. “We use nanotechnology to enable different material functions to address problems and needs of customers in a variety of industries such as aviation, defence, sports, automotive, shipping etc.” explained Dr. Vassilis Drakonakis, the CEO. AmaDema, having a successful 5-year start, has managed to establish an international network of customers within Cyprus, Israel, Asia, and Europe, including the European Space Agency.

NanoWeld ® is AmaDema’s spearhead technology. It integrates advanced nanofibers on technical fabrics (carbon, aramid, glass, etc.), which can subsequently be processed with any type of impregnation and fabrication into composite components. The resulting NanoWeld ® -Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composites exhibit dramatically enhanced mechanical performance compared to standard FRPs. “Currently, NanoWeld ® enhances the mechanical performance in structures such as: deployable supporting frames for satellite photovoltaics, payload carrier structures for satellite equipment, drone internal structures, electronic boxes, technical fabric sleeves, vehicle armoring, filtering for oil & gas industry, tapes etc.” said Dr. Drakonakis.

The FRP technology is continuously growing with high growth rates among the innovation and startup environment in Israel and AmaDema, with its expertise and scientific knowhow can work with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and integrators to provide advanced composite materials and components as well as high quality design and analysis services for the development of composite components, in several fields and applications. “We already work with a major Israeli organization in the field of telecommunications, and we look for further collaborations in the above-mentioned fields” highlighted Dr. Drakonakis.

“AmaDema aims for reliability and is committed to achieve the highest level of quality to establish high-performing advanced material products in niche applications worldwide and maximize our customers' profits. We look forward to seeing you in Cyprus!” Dr. Drakonakis concluded.