The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Andrew Jernigan – A Legacy of Empowerment with Insured Nomads

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 09:26
(photo credit: ANDREW JERNIGAN)
(photo credit: ANDREW JERNIGAN)
 
Insurance Tech Pioneer and philanthropist are two words that aptly describe Andrew Jernigan. The CEO and Founder of Insured Nomads shares how philanthropy plays a major role in the fiber of his company and his life. Empowering others by means of charitable giving and dedication to a positive cause are among the legacy that he wishes to leave for others to remember.
The Role of Philanthropy at Insured Nomads 
When asked about the role of philanthropy in his life and his company, Andrew relates, “the years that I served working with charitable organizations, often in developing nations, were significant in the work of Insured Nomads since access to care was and still is so limited in these places.”  His experiences in parts of West Africa have helped him to understand that each of us must learn and reprogram our minds to understand that people come first. “Prejudice and racism must be replaced with love and respect.”
Andrew has spent years traveling for the purpose of charitable work and his intention to thread charity into the seams of Insured Nomads would come as no surprise to anyone who is familiar with his family and background. Living through a cholera outbreak in the villages of Lake Bosomtwe, and providing healthcare to those who could not afford it or make the journey to hospitals in Ghana are just a few of the ways he has traveled for philanthropic reasons. It was then only suitable that this part of his experience also forms a major part of his company. “Immediately, from before we sold our first plans in 2019, we had committed to give 1% to our partner, Not for Sale. They are a transparent, award-winning global charity combatting human trafficking and caring for those affected by it. We are a part of Pledge 1% and a signatory of the UN Global Compact. We actively participated with Civic Alliance to promote voting in the USA.”
The Legacy of Andrew Jernigan and Insured Nomads
I want to be known as one who empowered people to live their fullest, activate their gifts, and surpass their limitations.” Andrew believes that insurance for the international lifestyle needs a continuous innovation force to break through the barriers of complacency that seem to have permeated some of the industry. He aims to change this on a large scale.
His legacy of philanthropy and charitable service will continue as he believes humans are not for sale. Fittingly, as a travel expert who knows the dangers also associated with traveling, he continues to champion the cause of human trafficking. “We are not for sale. Impacting governments, business, and individuals to care for the plight of commercialization of people and combat human trafficking is high priority for me. It comes in many forms, so the methods it must be fought, will be diverse.”
The efforts extended by Andrew Jernigan and his team to present themselves as a model corporate citizen are beyond words and are backed by action. It is rare to find companies that devote profits to philanthropy even in the earliest stages of business. This is an indication of the legacy that he is proud to leave behind. 


Tags Charity philanthropy ceo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by