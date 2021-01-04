The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Boston Dental: Where Cutting Edge Technology Meets Refined Technique

By PAUL LITMAN  
JANUARY 4, 2021 21:32
(photo credit: BOSTON DENTAL)
Under the leadership of the renowned dentist, Dr. Maged el-Malecki, Boston Dental is a multi-specialty center that has been providing world-class modern dentistry, focusing on aesthetic dentistry. It is also famous as the official dental practice of the Boston Red Sox.
The center offers a plethora of services such as preventative cleaning, orthodontics, Invisalign, periodontics, dental implants, and endodontics using state-of-the-art technology and refined techniques. Their highly experienced and skilled team also performs oral surgeries and emergency dental services.
With an emphasis on its commitment to provide comprehensive high-quality treatment, compassion, and exceptional care to its patients, Boston Dental has invested in the latest technologies that ensure precise treatment and personalized services to cater to every patient’s individual needs. The center employs the Cone Beam X-Ray that gives an instantaneous 3D image of the dental structure, soft tissue, nerve paths, and bone. This aids in making a clear assessment of dental health, identifying the issues, and curating a specialized treatment for each patient.
Laser dentistry, which has become extremely popular with patients, is used for a variety of procedures, including cavity detection, fillings, crown lengthening, gingival (gum) re-sculpting, and root canals. It ensures utmost comfort and reduced healing time. Boston Dental is also equipped with the more enhanced laser technology, DIAGNOdent Laser, which helps in identifying cavities on the fissure lines or other surfaces of teeth, facilitating a complete identification of all areas of decay to initiate a treatment accordingly.
The center’s smile studio is truly revolutionary in the field of aesthetic dentistry. Its team of specialists has designed and transformed the smiles of thousands of its patients, making their vision of having a perfect smile a reality. As Dr. Malecki says, “Together, we do not fix teeth. We create beautiful smiles.”
Boston Dental is one of the first dental centers in the world to apply robotics into dentistry. Elaborating on the same, Dr. Malecki says, “Robotics has improved the overall efficacy and precision of treatments which ensures the best treatment and customer satisfaction.”
 Dr. Maged el-Malecki is an eminent and acclaimed dentist in his field. He is recognized by the Leading Physicians of the World as one of the world’s top cosmetic dentists and was recently honored as a “Doctor of Excellence.” Boston Dental Centers are located at Downtown Crossing (Chauncy St) and Government Center (Court St). They also have an upcoming clinic in Dubai, UAE.
 


