The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Breaking barriers: Job seekers thriving through workplace accommodations at inclusively

By AVI STERN
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 13:03
(photo credit: freepik)
(photo credit: freepik)

In today's dynamic labor market, making the workplace more inclusive is a growing focus. With a myriad of diversity in the workforce, providing effective workplace accommodations is paramount. At Inclusively, we are committed to ensuring everyone feels valued, respected, and adequately equipped to succeed in their roles, irrespective of their differences.

The Power of Inclusion and Workplace Accommodations

Inclusiveness is not just about acknowledging the existence of diversity but rather creating an environment where everyone thrives. This sentiment is backed by a report from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), which showed that companies that promote diversity and inclusion are more likely to outperform their competitors. Workplace accommodations play a crucial role in fostering an inclusive environment.

Providing workplace accommodations such as specialized equipment, flexible working hours, and adaptive technologies not only promotes fairness but also leads to increased productivity, creativity, and loyalty. When employees feel understood and supported, they are likely to perform better and remain loyal to the organization.

Transforming the Workplace through Inclusive Practices

At Inclusively, we go beyond basic legal requirements to create a genuinely inclusive environment. We follow the best practices of industry experts, including Rand Fishkin and Brian Dean's teachings on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Workplace accommodations are a key aspect of our strategy. Our flexible work policy allows employees to choose when and where they work best. For employees with physical disabilities, we provide assistive devices and ensure all our facilities are accessible. For those who require more personalized adjustments, we collaborate with them to create bespoke solutions that best suit their needs.

These initiatives are not just beneficial for our employees; they also contribute to our company's growth. A study by Accenture showed that companies that embrace best practices for employing and supporting persons with disabilities in their workforce outperform their peers.

Inclusively: Leading the Way in Workplace Accommodations

Creating an inclusive workplace is not a one-off event; it's a continuous process. It requires a commitment to creating an environment where every individual feels valued and empowered to perform their best. And at Inclusively, this is exactly what we are committed to doing.

Commonly Asked Questions

  1. What are workplace accommodations? Workplace accommodations refer to adjustments or modifications provided by an employer to enable employees with disabilities to perform their job effectively. This could include things like providing special equipment, modifying work schedules, or altering the work environment.
  2. Why are workplace accommodations important? Workplace accommodations are vital to ensure fairness and equal opportunities in the workplace. They not only support employees with disabilities but also promote a diverse and inclusive work environment, leading to improved productivity and loyalty.
  3. How does Inclusively provide workplace accommodations? At Inclusively, we are committed to providing personalized accommodations to our employees. This could range from flexible work policies and assistive devices to personalized adjustments based on individual needs.

By prioritizing workplace accommodations, Inclusively is leading the charge towards a more inclusive and equitable working world. 

This article was written in cooperation with Inclusivity

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by