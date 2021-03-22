The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Chris Jenkins Shares The Advantages Of Owning Your Own Business

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
MARCH 22, 2021 16:13
(photo credit: CHRIS JENKINS)
(photo credit: CHRIS JENKINS)
 
Being an entrepreneur has many advantages and can be extremely rewarding. If you have the courage to take a risk and start a business venture, you could be well on your way to achieving your desired lifestyle. Technological improvements have made it widely possible for many people from all walks of life to become entrepreneurs, whether as a part of the eCommerce landscape or the wider gig economy. 
UK-born Entrepreneur Chris Jenkins is an eCommerce expert and founder of the luxury sneaker brand, Giovvani. Chris has achieved financial freedom by engaging in various business ventures over the years. For him, Entrepreneurship can lead to:
Independence
As a business owner, you are your own boss which means you can't get fired. More importantly, you have the freedom to make the decisions that are crucial to your own business success.
"By owning your own business, you can skip the queue and immediately become the CEO." Chris shares that in the work world, "it'll take 20-40 years to progress to a high-paying job, and that's if you're lucky and beat your colleagues to the same position that everyone is competing for."
Lifestyle
It is no secret that owning a small business gives you certain lifestyle advantages. You're able to determine when you want to work and where you want to work from. Over the course of his life, Chris's entrepreneurial pursuits have allowed him to work worldwide in the climates he chooses. He has worked in Bali, Vietnam, Panama, Hawaii, California, and Thailand. Given today's technology, it's relatively easy to accomplish this, and it certainly beats spending long hours commuting to an office.
"I've now had the chance to continue this lifestyle and spend time in Mexico, Colombia, Australia, Dubai, and also my time-tested favorite of Bali multiple times. I've sold hundreds of thousands of products across the world and been fortunate enough that I've been able to do it all remotely from my laptop wherever in the world."
Financial rewards
Despite the high financial risk associated with entrepreneurship, running your own business gives you a chance to make more money than if you were employed by someone else. While Chris sees merits in working a 9-5 job to get your business started while you build a strong foundation, he ultimately believes that you must start your own business to see real financial gains. He has owned several ventures that have produced upwards of $20,000 in sales daily and have allowed him to live the life he desires. 
Chris remembers how his parents would save up to take trips every year. In business, saving is just as important as spending. Many people say you need to spend money to make money but often forget to add the word “wisely” to that phrase. 
“Save as much money as possible no matter what you’re earning until your investments give you the money you need without actually working for it. I see many young guys get into the eCommerce space, and they go from zero to hero in terms of income and ego, as they’re usually straight out of college or university. Typically for this type of person, their income is high, but their net worth is low.”
Saving and investing will help entrepreneurs through difficult times and periods of a lull during their journey. “Whilst spending feels good in the short-term, you are bound to have some challenging months at some point. If you have zero saved, you’ll likely be returning to that 9-5 job much quicker than the entrepreneurs who accumulated their earnings and are ready to invest in the next business opportunity.”
Creative freedom and personal satisfaction
As a business owner, you'll be able to work in a field that you really enjoy. Chris Jenkins has successfully started his own luxury line of sneakers putting his knowledge of eCommerce and marketing to good use while building a brand he is passionate about. 
"Throughout my eCommerce journey, I have always been involved in men's and women's fashion, so this feels like a natural progression within my field of experience and is also something I am very passionate about. I believe in Giovvani. We're able to offer a product which is of a very high standard while giving every customer a true feel of luxury."
All shoes are hand-made and thoroughly quality checked to ensure they meet stringent requirements to guarantee customer excellence. Chris believes that Giovvani is more than a sneaker and offers an unrivaled feeling of luxury alongside being a select movement for people looking to upgrade their footwear.
To be successful in business, you need more than determination, perseverance, and hard work. It would help if you also came armed with the knowledge of how to manage your finances as successful money management is also a crucial skill that you must acquire as an entrepreneur. 


Tags Businessman e-commerce Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Baruch Stein

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

 By BARUCH STEIN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by