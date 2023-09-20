Common mistakes when using the dishwasher

Using a dishwasher has become second nature to most of us. We rarely pause to consider the best way to operate it or how to arrange the dishes inside.

However, it turns out that many of us are making critical errors when it comes to using our dishwashers. Even experienced users may admit to committing at least three out of the four common mistakes identified by the cleaning experts at Choice Australia magazine.

If you want to ensure your kitchenware comes out sparkling clean and avoid damaging your dishes or dishwasher, here are the essential points to keep in mind. Even if you think you're doing everything correctly, it's worth double-checking.

1. Avoid placing wooden, aluminum, or copper utensils in the dishwasher.

Wooden utensils, like mixing spoons and cutting boards, can absorb odors and tastes from other utensils, so it's best to hand wash them. Aluminum and copper are reactive metals, making hand washing preferable for utensils like non-stick pans.

2. Save time and skip the pre-washing.

While you should still scrape off food residue, your dishwasher's cleaning tablets or liquid are designed to remove surface stains. There's no need to wash dirty dishes before loading them into the dishwasher; it only wastes time and money. Don't forget to clean the dishwasher's filter once a week.

3. Proper dish placement matters.

Place plastic dishes on the top shelf to prevent melting, and place glassware there as well. The rotating internal fan may miss the dishwasher's corners, so it's best to position heavily soiled pots and pans in the center. Leave enough space around them for hot water and soap to reach all areas and do their job effectively.

4. Do not place the dishwasher tablets in the dispenser.

For "3-in-1" or "multi-use" tablets, it's better to place them at the bottom of the machine. These tablets have a component intended for pre-rinsing, but the dedicated dispenser only opens during the actual rinsing cycle, preventing the tablet from fully utilizing its advantages.