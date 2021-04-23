Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute eyes partnerships with Israel

The Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) is an independent, international, scientific and business centre engaging in marine and maritime research, technology development, and commercialization and has received startup funding from the EU and the government of Cyprus.
“The CMMI develops technologies, products, and services serving the real-world needs of the global marine and maritime industries, and society” said Mr. Zacharias Siokouros, the CEO of CMMI. “It serves, Cyprus, the region, the EU, and beyond. Our expertise spans a wide range of sectors: digital systems (robotics, sensing, data, AI), marine technologies (energy, subsea resources, environmental modelling/mapping, bioresources, ecosystems), maritime technologies (materials, structures, vessel design and performance, ports, logistics) and socioeconomic issues (society, culture, tourism, training and education, safety, risk, regulation)” he explained.
CMMI service offering is wide and varied and the institute makes additional services available continuously. Examples of the current work include: marine observation networks, maritime 5G data and services, sensorisation of ships, maritime accelerator programmes, augmented reality systems, maritime data grooming utilizing AI, technology entrepreneurship training, coastal autonomous shipping, alternative maritime fuels and emissions reduction, scientific diving training, 3D printed intelligent underwater structures, ocean literacy programme for elementary schools, and invasive species management.
Mr. Siokouros is aware of the great potential of partnering with Israel and invites startups, larger corporate entities, government agencies, academic or research entities and NGOs to reach out to CMMI for cooperation. “Even if we cannot help you ourselves, we might be able to direct you to those who could. We have a large, international network of partners (commercial, governmental, NGOs, academic and RTD organisations) capable of addressing most needs of blue economy stakeholders. Our Business Development Unit (BDU) and the Knowledge, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship Centre (KInEC – our knowledge and technology transfer office) are your points of initial contact to our world. Let’s talk!” he concluded. For more information: CMMI
E-mail: BDU@cmmi.blue, KINEC@cmmi.blue