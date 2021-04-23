The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute eyes partnerships with Israel

By MARIOS TSOKKOS, THE MERCURY GLOBAL REPORTS TEAM  
APRIL 23, 2021 13:12
Mr. Zacharias Siokouros, CEO of CMMI (photo credit: CMMI)
Mr. Zacharias Siokouros, CEO of CMMI
(photo credit: CMMI)
 
The Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) is an independent, international, scientific and business centre engaging in marine and maritime research, technology development, and commercialization and has received startup funding from the EU and the government of Cyprus.
“The CMMI develops technologies, products, and services serving the real-world needs of the global marine and maritime industries, and society” said Mr. Zacharias Siokouros, the CEO of CMMI. “It serves, Cyprus, the region, the EU, and beyond. Our expertise spans a wide range of sectors: digital systems (robotics, sensing, data, AI), marine technologies (energy, subsea resources, environmental modelling/mapping, bioresources, ecosystems), maritime technologies (materials, structures, vessel design and performance, ports, logistics) and socioeconomic issues (society, culture, tourism, training and education, safety, risk, regulation)” he explained.
CMMI service offering is wide and varied and the institute makes additional services available continuously. Examples of the current work include: marine observation networks, maritime 5G data and services, sensorisation of ships, maritime accelerator programmes, augmented reality systems, maritime data grooming utilizing AI, technology entrepreneurship training, coastal autonomous shipping, alternative maritime fuels and emissions reduction, scientific diving training, 3D printed intelligent underwater structures, ocean literacy programme for elementary schools, and invasive species management.
Mr. Siokouros is aware of the great potential of partnering with Israel and invites startups, larger corporate entities, government agencies, academic or research entities and NGOs to reach out to CMMI for cooperation. “Even if we cannot help you ourselves, we might be able to direct you to those who could. We have a large, international network of partners (commercial, governmental, NGOs, academic and RTD organisations) capable of addressing most needs of blue economy stakeholders. Our Business Development Unit (BDU) and the Knowledge, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship Centre (KInEC – our knowledge and technology transfer office) are your points of initial contact to our world. Let’s talk!” he concluded. 
For more information: CMMI
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Iran deal change with parade of Israeli officials to DC? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to Bennett: Create 'New Likud' with Sa'ar, oust Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Anaphylactic and societal shock: An Israeli parable - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by