Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute eyes partnerships with Israel

The Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) is an independent, international, scientific and business centre engaging in marine and maritime research, technology development, and commercialization and has received startup funding from the EU and the government of Cyprus.

“The CMMI develops technologies, products, and services serving the real-world needs of the global marine and maritime industries, and society” said Mr. Zacharias Siokouros, the CEO of CMMI. “It serves, Cyprus, the region, the EU, and beyond. Our expertise spans a wide range of sectors: digital systems (robotics, sensing, data, AI), marine technologies (energy, subsea resources, environmental modelling/mapping, bioresources, ecosystems), maritime technologies (materials, structures, vessel design and performance, ports, logistics) and socioeconomic issues (society, culture, tourism, training and education, safety, risk, regulation)” he explained.

CMMI service offering is wide and varied and the institute makes additional services available continuously. Examples of the current work include: marine observation networks, maritime 5G data and services, sensorisation of ships, maritime accelerator programmes, augmented reality systems, maritime data grooming utilizing AI, technology entrepreneurship training, coastal autonomous shipping, alternative maritime fuels and emissions reduction, scientific diving training, 3D printed intelligent underwater structures, ocean literacy programme for elementary schools, and invasive species management.