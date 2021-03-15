The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Diemond Star’s journey from humble start-up to global phenomenon

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
MARCH 15, 2021 14:48
(photo credit: DIEMOND STAR)
(photo credit: DIEMOND STAR)
 
A lot of people don’t realize that musicians have to be in good shape. Singing, dancing, and the constant movement of playing instruments requires some serious endurance. Drummers might be sitting down, but their upper bodies are going full throttle, especially the arms and wrists. Carpal tunnel is not something these performers want to deal with. This, and many other factors, is why Diemond Star exists.
Landon Hall founded this unique business in 2013. Based in Nashville (Music City), TN, Diemond Star has gone from casual roots to an industry superstar. The company was started as a community for drummers and to provide the most comfortable drumsticks on the market. Even the business name is a nod to its product as Diemond is spelled with an “e” instead of an “a.” This is because the impact shock “dies” as it travels through the drumstick thus providing greater comfort to a drummer.
If you step back and really look at this band member, they are putting on a show of their own. Drummers must reach for different lengths and heights, plus it doesn't hurt to have an array of showmanship. That is a lot of motion with most focus on the hands and wrists. Diemond Star was established with a core purpose of manufacturing shock-absorbing drumsticks for a comfortable grip and to reduce fatigue. Each set of drumsticks is pitch paired, weight matched, perfectly balanced, and offers unique specs for versatility.
By now, you are probably picking up that a drumstick is not as simple as it appears to be. As drummers are constantly moving, they need an accessory that fits in their hand, serves as an extension of their arm, and have the right dimensions for flipping, tossing, and twirling. While the 6A stick is the most popular size Diamond Star offers, 7A, 5A, 3A, 2B, and 5B are also available. Each drumstick offers extra length for greater reach and power plus is engineered for ideal balance.
Made of premium American hickory, well known for its shock absorbency, Diemond Star’s drumsticks are among the most versatile on the market and the fastest growing brand in the industry. Even the company's unique logo has multiple hidden designs in it. This is a major source of advertising for Diemond Star, the letter "D" in the company’s logo looks like an upside-down treble clef, another clever marketing tactic that falls directly in line with the product.
By offering a prestige product, this company is making a fast-growing name for itself in the drumming world. In fact, Diemond Star will be an exhibitor at this year’s Music City Drum Show in Nashville. If you aren’t familiar with this event, think of it as the Grammy’s for the drum world. It is comprised of vendors from all over the world showcasing the finest items in the industry for sale. Attendees include music students and hobbyists up to the world’s most famous drummers. Don’t be surprised if you see superstars like Travis Barker, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, or Rufus Taylor browsing around for their next setup. 
This show also specializes in custom equipment, making it a perfect venue for Diemond Star’s specialized drumsticks. After all, reinventing an industry standard such as the 6A drumstick is an impressive fest. Landon and his team will be in their element among top tier suppliers selling hardware, accessories, cymbals, drums, and of course, drumsticks. After all, the core concept of this show is to match drummers up with an optimal solution.
Diemond Star is at the forefront of offering part of that solution. Their drumsticks set themselves apart, as they have just enough extra length for more reach, leverage, and overall power. What may seem like a small design change can make a world of difference to a drummer’s hands and wrists. With several different models available, there is a drumstick to match any genre of music and any budget. 
As this is a customer-focused brand, Diemond Star’s showroom is more than just a store but doubles as a gathering spot for the drumming community.  People can rely on each other for advice plus exchange information and ideas to ensure they get the best product for their needs. Landon and his staff welcome these “group sessions” as it is an invaluable opportunity to form a long-term relationship with their customers. It is also a basis for organic marketing and great social media posts, especially with loyal customers taking photos to post online.
Diemond Star is a full-service store as it also offers storage bags, stickers, autograph pens, lanyards, and promotional apparel like lanyards, hats, and T-shirts. As it has turned into a destination for musicians and enthusiasts, you might bump into some familiar faces while shopping here. In less than 8 years this business has gone from a small startup to one of the hottest names in the industry. And with social media endorsements from drummers showcasing Diemond Star products, this brand is getting rock star promotion that continues to amp up business.


Tags music business musical
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by