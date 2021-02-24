Dropshipping is one of the fastest growing side hustles of 2021. The market was valued at $102.2 billion in 2018, and it’s expected to grow 28.8% between 2019 and 2025. If you’ve been thinking about starting your own dropshipping business, there’s no better way to get started than with Dropship.

Dropship is an upcoming project by Nawras and Josef Ganim. Their main product, at the moment, is a system that alerts members to some of the most profitable products to sell using dropshipping. They help their users find trends and develop a dropshipping business that can work as a side hustle or a full-time job. “The most important part of your dropshipping business is what you’re selling,” said Nawras Ganim. “We’ll help you pick a trendy, interesting product that can make you as much money as possible.” They do this using their AI system that identifies the best items to sell, and their innovation doesn’t stop there. In addition to their first solution, Dropship’s goal is to help people create their own online stores in only a few clicks. “You’ll be able to make your store from A-Z on our unique platform,” said Josef Ganim. “You won’t have to go anywhere else to get started.” If it’s that easy to set up your own store, anyone who has access to a computer will be able to do it. Although Dropship’s capabilities aren’t ready right now, they plan to launch their service this year. They’re currently perfecting backend operations to make sure that everything runs smoothly for their customers. “We don’t want any snags,” said Nawras. “We’re taking our time with the launch to ensure that everything’s in great shape right out of the gate.”

But what is dropshipping, exactly? “Dropshipping allows you to run your own store without needing to keep products in stock,” said Josef Ganim. “When you sell a product, you buy it from another company and it’s shipped directly to the customer. You don’t have to worry about a big inventory, which results in fewer overhead costs.” Dropshipping has taken off because it’s much easier than creating your own product. “Once you know what consumers want, it’s much easier to sell existing products to them at better prices.”

Right now, creating your own dropshipping business has many steps that need to be completed. When Dropship starts operating in early 2021, the process will be much easier, and more people will be able to access this amazing way of making money online.