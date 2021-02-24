The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Dropship: From Analyzing Product Behavior to Building Online Stores in a Few Clicks

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 09:22
(photo credit: DROPSHIP)
(photo credit: DROPSHIP)
 
Dropshipping is one of the fastest growing side hustles of 2021. The market was valued at $102.2 billion in 2018, and it’s expected to grow 28.8% between 2019 and 2025. If you’ve been thinking about starting your own dropshipping business, there’s no better way to get started than with Dropship.
Dropship is an upcoming project by Nawras and Josef Ganim. Their main product, at the moment, is a system that alerts members to some of the most profitable products to sell using dropshipping. They help their users find trends and develop a dropshipping business that can work as a side hustle or a full-time job. “The most important part of your dropshipping business is what you’re selling,” said Nawras Ganim. “We’ll help you pick a trendy, interesting product that can make you as much money as possible.” They do this using their AI system that identifies the best items to sell, and their innovation doesn’t stop there. In addition to their first solution, Dropship’s goal is to help people create their own online stores in only a few clicks. “You’ll be able to make your store from A-Z on our unique platform,” said Josef Ganim. “You won’t have to go anywhere else to get started.” If it’s that easy to set up your own store, anyone who has access to a computer will be able to do it. Although Dropship’s capabilities aren’t ready right now, they plan to launch their service this year. They’re currently perfecting backend operations to make sure that everything runs smoothly for their customers. “We don’t want any snags,” said Nawras. “We’re taking our time with the launch to ensure that everything’s in great shape right out of the gate.”
But what is dropshipping, exactly? “Dropshipping allows you to run your own store without needing to keep products in stock,” said Josef Ganim. “When you sell a product, you buy it from another company and it’s shipped directly to the customer. You don’t have to worry about a big inventory, which results in fewer overhead costs.” Dropshipping has taken off because it’s much easier than creating your own product. “Once you know what consumers want, it’s much easier to sell existing products to them at better prices.”
Right now, creating your own dropshipping business has many steps that need to be completed. When Dropship starts operating in early 2021, the process will be much easier, and more people will be able to access this amazing way of making money online.


Tags Market innovation online business
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is KKL-JNF's plan to buy Palestinian land in West Bank controversial?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by