Every Orr Shalom child is a survivor.

Shoshana will be aging out of the Home in three months, after calling Orr Shalom home for the past five years. Shoshana comes from a very violent background and was witness to ongoing and severe domestic abuse between her parents. When she first arrived at Orr Shalom she was angry and had no outlet for her emotions aside from lashing out at other people. With intensive therapeutic work, Shoshana has overcome these issues. Shoshana has no connection at this point to either of her biological parents and will be moving in with an elderly aunt. Already a part of Orr Shalom’s pre-graduate program for the past year, Shoshana will join the Beating the Odds Graduate Program when she ages-out, which will provide her with continued guidance and resources as she adjusts to independent life. Shoshana has a very special connection with her National Service mentor, who is helping her to look into National Service options that could enable her to actualize her dream - to work with young girls at-risk, and to give back!