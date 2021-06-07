Every pet deserves love

Over a year of isolation has been our reality. New pandemic pets have healed our loneliness in lockdown. Be it a dog , cat, bunny, fish, or any fur baby that we have invited into our home, they have gifted us social interaction, fitness, and serenity. By giving a sense of purpose, they deserve all our love!

In 2020, over 11.3 million Americans adopted a new pet to find companionship and to fight boredom. Conveniently, pet owners can still fulfill their pet’s needs and show love from the comfort of their homes .

Prioritize Your Pet and Pet Parent Love

You can still care for your pet from the comfort of your home. You have access to telemedicine, your veterinarian’s expert advice, and local pet service providers. You can count on having personalized pet experiences.

That’s where online pet pharmacies come in! These are online providers of pet medications to heal discomfort, prevent disease, and improve ailments. Also find personalized nutrition, toys for exercise and mental stimulation, and cleaning, grooming, and travel products.

With the guidance of the pet wellness philosophy , an online pet pharmacy should spoil your fur baby. However, online pet pharmacies do not supersede the need for a pet’s veterinarian and their expert and personalized advice.

Bond Before Perfection

More than 70% of European pet owners reported a stronger relationship with their pets during the Covid-19 pandemic. Research shows that 75% of American pet owners spend time with their pets, decreasing stress and anxiety as well as increasing pet life expectancy and pet well-being awareness.

A strong bond with your pet is more important than a perfectly trained or behaviorally managed pet. Both are lifelong and ongoing processes. Of course, pet ownership assumes responsibility for your pet. Of utmost importance is a pet’s impact on others, including noise control and aggressive behavior.

Pet ownership commits you to a pet’s entire life, be it for better and for worse, for richer and for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish from this day forward. Pet owners should recognize that pets are an investment from food to medication to accessories.

Innovation of Love

As said before, pet owners spending more time with their pets has increased awareness of pet well-being. This continued pet ownership investment has paved the way for new companies, products, and past unmet clinical needs.

Pet nutritionists, veterinarians, and other specialists focus on new specialized nutrition and pharmaceutical products to improve pet well-being. Domestication of animals puts a spotlight on specific needs (e.g., allergies) and food (e.g, hydrolyzed protein) for complete care and satiation.

Pets have new treatments, therapies, less invasive diagnosis, and early treatment of disease. Now we are to look out for early diagnosis reads, new therapeutic health care, preventive to proactive steps, and a bright future for pet healthcare to ensure that pets live long and healthy lives.

The future is innovation!

Pet Love News

Animal shelters brace themselves for the huge influx of pandemic pet returns. Local news reports have fanned the flames for fear of pandemic pet abandonment due to lifted coronavirus restrictions. The “pandemic puppy boom” was a popular 2020 trend for many who felt isolated and plenty bored.

Now with the times changing, pet owners find that they cannot offer their pets the investment of time and money that they could last year. With returning to work, school, and travel, humans will spend less time at home and especially focus less on their pets.

However, this “impulse buy” must be a lifetime commitment. Penny Smith-Berk, the owner of Bedford’s Rescue Right animal shelter, corresponds this pet surrender to “returning your 2-year old child.” Permanent separation from a family and home has caused pet depression and even death.

Days ago, the New York Post published that these fears are not a reality. National animal welfare experts have not seen a corresponding increase in pet surrenders. The happy truth is that new pandemic pet owners shared stressful times with their 2020 pets and don’t want to let them go.

Every (pandemic) pet deserves love!