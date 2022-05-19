EY stands ready to assist Israelis looking to do business in Greece

EY is a top professional services provider in Greece today. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions, and enabled by the power of our people, data and technology, we it delivers high-quality services to itsour clients, supporting them in meeting today’s challenges and creating long-term value – from navigating digital transformation, to responding to the evolving consumer needs and the increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. “Over the last decade, the EY team in Greece has grown from 540 people in 2011 to more than 1,700 in 2022, with offices in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras, always seeking out the best talent and providing young Greek professionals quality opportunities to grow and bring added-value to the economy, as well as the communities in which we operate” mentioned Mr. Panos Papazoglou, Managing Partner of EY in Greece.

Following the increasingly warm business ties between Greece and Israel, Papazoglou sees many opportunities for collaboration in the fields of energy, tourism, agribusiness, technology and defense, and EY in Greece stands ready to assist Israelis looking to do business in the country. “The investment climate in Greece is improving day-by-day, as confirmed by our latest Attractiveness Survey, which showed that the international investor community is appreciating the policies adopted by the government and the country’s comparative advantages, including infrastructure, the high level of labor skills and political stability. Through EY’s end-to-end services and in-depth knowledge of the Greek market, we support our Israeli partners identify opportunities, expand their activities in Greece and achieve the best possible outcome for their investment” he highlighted.

According to our EY’s 2021 survey, Greece is the eighth most attractive investment destination, right behind Europe’s six largest economies and Belgium, with 75% of investors expecting its attractiveness to further improve over the next three years – the highest figure among the European countries surveyed. “The investment mix is drastically changing as well, realigning the economy, with professional services and IT and software attracting more than half of actual investment projects last year. While there is certainly room for further improvement, I am optimistic that if we can keep building on this positive impetus attracting quality investments, Greece will be able to solidify its place as a primary investment destination” Papazoglou concluded.

For more information: EY Greece

This article was written in cooperation with EY Greece