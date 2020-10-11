The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Faisal Sharaf Shares 5 Digital Marketing Trends Gaining Traction amid the Pandemic

The pandemic was like a bottleneck in the regular order of things that nobody saw coming

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 10:35
(photo credit: FAISAL SHARAF)
(photo credit: FAISAL SHARAF)
The pandemic was like a bottleneck in the regular order of things that nobody saw coming. It affected every area of life and brought to focus how seemingly different aspects, agencies, businesses, and people are connected. However, seeing as we are not living in the 18th century and are equipped with technology that 'shone' during the lockdown, social media evangelists and digital marketers netizens, in general, have found erstwhile hidden crevices of opportunities, trends, and solutions to cope with the change. Faisal Sharaf, regional manager of Kingston studies based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, shares his top five digital marketing trends that caught popular imagination during the pandemic. 
Content that interacts
 "Video content is where it's at," announces Sharaf. "People could bear the isolation and social distancing because they found ways to keep their spirits up by watching uplifting videos and stay in touch digitally." Marketers would do best to keep in mind that engaging stories in video form are the most impactful tool they have to capture the "eyeballs of their customers."
E-commerce is essential
The last seven months were tough on people. Some of the biggest brands asked employees to leave, creating a vast gaping hole in the future of online shopping. But e-commerce became more robust than anticipated. Sharaf adds, "Despite the economic downturn, retail jumped 34%. And true to their personality, large companies like Amazon are hiring more employees to keep pace with the growth.
Mobile Upward
Sharaf suggests his clients to "invest more and more in mobile optimization. It's only common sense. People's phones turned into their best friends during the pandemic. And it's important to capitalize on the growth by building mobile-friendly formats."
Stories sell
If you look back at the last seven months, what is the most prominent feature in your flashback? According to Sharaf, it's most likely "content that gave you something to do, something to keep in mind for the future. It could be as simple as videos on making dalgona coffee on Instagram, or of home fitness routines." They all created what he calls "shoppable content – interesting, engaging, and worth investing in."
Show yourself
 COVID brought many businesses to their knees. "It's time," Sharaf says, "to share your wounds and those of your employees. These are real stories and have an echo value beyond any that have been experienced before. So, show yourself to the world and watch your business heal."
Sharaf is very adept at keeping a calm and open mind during a crisis. This ability is how he managed to see the light at the end of the tunnel during the pandemic and did his best to help others see it too. 


Tags business digital COVID-19 Digital Economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by