Firmer skin without surgery

As we age, our skin naturally loses elasticity and collagen, leading to the formation of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. While there are many cosmetic procedures available to address these concerns, many people are hesitant to undergo surgery.

Recently, an Israeli company, called Sofwave™, launched its innovative treatment which works with SUPERB™ technology. Based on ultrasound waves, the award-winning technique is designed to reduce wrinkles and lift the facial and neck skin in a single treatment.

We spoke to Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, the co-founder and chairman of the board of Sofwave Medical Ltd.

WHAT MAKES THIS DEVICE UNIQUE?

Sofwave is FDA-cleared for lifting the eyebrows, the neck, and the submental (under the chin) while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Recently, Sofwave also received approval to improve the appearance of cellulite*. It’s a non-invasive, quick, and effective procedure.

One treatment stimulates the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. The unique patents for the technology and the method of heat transfer in the form of cylinders, in addition to cooling the upper layer of the skin, make the treatment very effective and safe compared to competitors. Patients can return to their routine immediately after the treatment.

The device has garnered prestigious international awards from magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Elle, NewBeauty, and Shape.

HOW DOES THE DEVICE WORK?

The device uses ultrasound waves that penetrate in a controlled and uniform depth with a controlled intensity to the mid-dermis. This stimulates the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid, which we begin to lose starting in our 20’s. The device passes through the upper layer of the skin – the epidermis – heating the center of the dermis, the second layer of the skin, to a temperature of 60-65 degrees, at a depth of 1.5 mm.

There is no damage to fatty tissue, nerves, or muscle because of the controlled penetration into the dermis. Furthermore, the cooling mechanism, called Sofcool, protects the upper layer of the skin for optimal epidermal protection and comfort for the patient.

WHAT IS THE GUARANTEED RESULT?

The final result is the lifting of the facial skin, and a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Sofwave also works to improve the appearance of cellulite.

IS THE DEVICE SAFE TO USE?

The SUPERB™ (Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam) technology is based on ultrasound waves and is FDA-cleared. During the treatment, the Sofcool mechanism actively cools, and the real-time skin temperature monitoring mechanism protects the outer layer of the skin, ensuring a high level of safety for the patient.

WHAT IS THE INNOVATION?

The innovative treatment optimizes the field of aesthetic medicine and comes with over 31 unique patents in diffident stages, offering a simple, quick, and non-invasive treatment done in one or two sessions. The effectiveness of the treatment and its safety does not depend on skin color, skin type, or the seasons. It provides an effective and natural, long-lasting result of skin lifting, with minimal to no downtime after the procedure.

WHAT DOES THE SOFWAVE COMPANY DO?

The Israeli company manufactures and develops medical devices to revitalize the skin through innovative stimulation of the production of new collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. Sofwave is non-invasive, quick, and effective. The company has developed groundbreaking technology in the world of aesthetic medicine. Sofwave was first launched in the U.S. in December 2019. Since then, it has been sold worldwide and has earned the recommendation of opinion leaders and expert doctors in the field around the world.

Dr. Suzanne Kilmer, a specialist in dermatology and owner of a medical center for laser treatments and skin surgery in northern California, has been using the method for over a year. She says, "Sofwave has become our recommended treatment, and we have seen it work with every type of patient.” The treatment was recently introduced to the clinic of Dr. Lehavit Akerman, the president of the Israel Society of dermatologic surgery. Lehavit says, "Sofwave has become a breakthrough. The treatment is completed in a shorter period of time, and patients have very good results. It's a winning technology.”

