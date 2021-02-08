The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Free Stuff Finder Continues To Be One of the 5 Best Sites in the US

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 09:55
(photo credit: FREE STUFF FINDER)
(photo credit: FREE STUFF FINDER)
 
Everyone loves free stuff and discounts. However, it can be difficult to find them yourself, and many people miss out on the best deals because they never hear about them. Free Stuff Finder is the best way to learn couponing tips, find online deals, and get free samples by mail, and it continues to be one of the top 5 sites in the United States.
Free Stuff Finder was founded by money saving expert Tina Su back in 2011. Forty-three million people have found their deals between their site and mobile app, and many more have discovered posts from their Instagrams and other social media accounts. They have 700,000 followers on their main Instagram account and 1.7 million Facebook fans. All of this traffic means that they’re one of the top 5 deal websites in the US. They’ve been featured in Glamour, US News & World Reports, Yahoo!, and CBS News. Free Stuff Finder shows people how to save 50% off or more on their everyday purchases, and they publish the best deals they find to their millions of readers. They work 24 hours a day to scour the internet for the best freebies, coupons, and sales, and post between 6-10 deals every hour so there’s always something new to find on their site. You can even get text alerts about the best new deals directly to your phone. “I’m passionate about helping people save money,” said Tina Su. “I love the rush that comes from finding the best deal, and I want to share it with the world.”
One of the most valuable services on the site is teaching people how to coupon, which helps them get food and everyday household items for cheap or even for free at their local stores. It involves combining manufacturer coupons with in-store sales to get these bargains. Their YouTube videos and resources on their website show you exactly how to get started and save money right away. “I know many people are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re helping people stretch their dollar as much as possible during this difficult time. Couponing can be the difference between a family having enough to eat or not. I think we do a great service.”
If you need to save money during this difficult time, Free Stuff Finder is the place to turn to. They’ll help you save money and find deals all over the internet, leaving more money in your wallet.


