The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How Artificial Intelligence is Making Real Estate Industry Smarter with SetSchedule CEO Roy Dekel

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
AUGUST 17, 2020 10:28
Roy Dekel (photo credit: ROY DEKEL)
Roy Dekel
(photo credit: ROY DEKEL)
From the way we shop to the way we work to the way we invest, technology has transformed our lives in countless ways. Even so, some industries have remained stubbornly nontechnical, and the world of real estate is a case in point.
It is hard to think of a business that is more people-centered than real estate, with handshake deals, personal showings and individual interactions ruling the day. But now the world of real estate is changing, becoming smarter through a unique combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurial ingenuity.
When Roy Dekel founded SetSchedule, he sought to use his years of expertise in real estate in a new way, one that harnesses the power of technology to create a more frictionless experience for buyers, sellers, investors and real estate agents alike.
By identifying the most common pain points, SetSchedule focuses on real estate information SAAS Products, consumer cloud communication products, artificial intelligence and machine learning to overcome them.  SetSchedule seeks to create products that connect real estate agents, mortgage brokers, title officers, and others in the real estate industry to create an autonomous business flow. The idea is to build a frictionless base on which those key players can build a better and more efficient real estate experience for their customers.
In building SetSchedule, Roy first identified the problems that had made the real estate industry so resistant to technological solutions. Besides the face-to-face nature of the business, the highly specialized and hyper-localized nature of real estate were significant barriers to what SetSchedule sought to do.
The company was founded to overcome those difficulties, and the business was formed in 2014. SetSchedule uses an innovative combination of SAAS tools, each one designed specifically with the real estate industry in mind.
The overriding goal of these SAAS tools is to streamline a sales cycle that is unique to the world of real estate, one with many complexities and dozens of moving parts. By improving the buying process for home shoppers, SetSchedule seeks to eliminate the pain points every home buyer, mortgage broker and real estate agent will instantly recognize.
The SetSchedule platform provides a number of powerful products for real estate professionals, incorporating cutting edge artificial intelligence, machine learning and the harnessing of Big Data. By taking advantage of information that already exists and applying machine learning and IT, the SetSchedule platform has the potential to help real estate agents identify those homeowners most likely to enter the market, giving those agents a leg up and putting them one step ahead of their competitors.
This combination of Big Data, artificial intelligence and deep machine learning is also designed to help users save time, an important consideration in such a competitive industry. The SetSchedule platform is also fully scalable, allowing real estate professionals to ramp up their operations as volumes rise and adapt as market conditions change.
The true beauty of the SetSchedule product is how the tools it contains work with one another. These tools include a powerful transaction client management platform, a robust research center and a tool for hosting virtual open houses.
That last feature is especially needed in light of the current coronavirus crisis, but it could prove valuable in the future as well. Many industry professionals believe that virtual showings will become an integral part of the real estate industry going forward, and that could make SetSchedule an even more valuable tool for buyers, sellers and agents alike.
All of these aspects of the SetSchedule platform are useful, but none is more powerful than the lead generation product. Real estate agents live and die on their leads, and finding new leads has been a difficult problem to solve, but by providing a lead platform featuring the biggest names in real estate, SetSchedule has streamlined the processes making client introductions easier than ever.
Referral Radar offers real estate professionals a real-time on-demand lead aggregation tool, all drawn from a number of popular lead generation websites. Instead of spending hours scouring those individual websites, agents can see it all in one place, removing yet another pain point for industry professionals.
Thanks to the combination of AI and machine learning algorithms, the Referral Radar product is able to adapt and change as circumstances dictate, recognizing leads that would otherwise go unnoticed. Indeed, Roy Dekel has described Referral Radar as a solution, not just another tool.
This forward-thinking technology is emblematic of the way Roy Dekel sees the world. Roy views his platform as more revolutionary than evolutionary. Instead of simply building on what came before, this new paradigm in real estate seeks to redefine a category that simply did not exist before the introduction of the SetSchedule platform.
In designing the SetSchedule product, Roy and his co-founder want to enable real estate industry professionals to deliver better efficiency to their clients, creating a Harmonious experience for first-time homebuyers, current homeowners, lenders, mortgage brokers and others.
Roy freely admits that the real estate industry has been particularly resistant to technological solutions, but he also believes that the paradigm is shifting, and that the SetSchedule platform will play an integral role in those changes.
It is clear that Roy Dekel and his co-founder are on to something, and that they have truly identified a need that has heretofore gone unmet. While other industries have largely removed friction from their operations, the world of real estate has retained its pain points, resulting in frustration for home buyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and others. It is these pain points SetSchedule seeks to address, and so far the platform is off to a great start.


Tags business Artificial intelligence real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hamas incendiary balloons are ecoterrorism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The Israel-UAE Agreement: A Message to Iran, the Palestinians and Biden By EYTAN GILBOA
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by