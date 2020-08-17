It is hard to think of a business that is more people-centered than real estate, with handshake deals, personal showings and individual interactions ruling the day. But now the world of real estate is changing, becoming smarter through a unique combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurial ingenuity.

When Roy Dekel founded SetSchedule , he sought to use his years of expertise in real estate in a new way, one that harnesses the power of technology to create a more frictionless experience for buyers, sellers, investors and real estate agents alike.

By identifying the most common pain points, SetSchedule focuses on real estate information SAAS Products, consumer cloud communication products, artificial intelligence and machine learning to overcome them. SetSchedule seeks to create products that connect real estate agents, mortgage brokers, title officers, and others in the real estate industry to create an autonomous business flow. The idea is to build a frictionless base on which those key players can build a better and more efficient real estate experience for their customers.

In building SetSchedule, Roy first identified the problems that had made the real estate industry so resistant to technological solutions. Besides the face-to-face nature of the business, the highly specialized and hyper-localized nature of real estate were significant barriers to what SetSchedule sought to do.

The company was founded to overcome those difficulties, and the business was formed in 2014. SetSchedule uses an innovative combination of SAAS tools, each one designed specifically with the real estate industry in mind.

The overriding goal of these SAAS tools is to streamline a sales cycle that is unique to the world of real estate, one with many complexities and dozens of moving parts. By improving the buying process for home shoppers, SetSchedule seeks to eliminate the pain points every home buyer, mortgage broker and real estate agent will instantly recognize.

The SetSchedule platform provides a number of powerful products for real estate professionals, incorporating cutting edge artificial intelligence, machine learning and the harnessing of Big Data. By taking advantage of information that already exists and applying machine learning and IT, the SetSchedule platform has the potential to help real estate agents identify those homeowners most likely to enter the market, giving those agents a leg up and putting them one step ahead of their competitors.

This combination of Big Data, artificial intelligence and deep machine learning is also designed to help users save time, an important consideration in such a competitive industry. The SetSchedule platform is also fully scalable, allowing real estate professionals to ramp up their operations as volumes rise and adapt as market conditions change.

The true beauty of the SetSchedule product is how the tools it contains work with one another. These tools include a powerful transaction client management platform, a robust research center and a tool for hosting virtual open houses.

That last feature is especially needed in light of the current coronavirus crisis, but it could prove valuable in the future as well. Many industry professionals believe that virtual showings will become an integral part of the real estate industry going forward, and that could make SetSchedule an even more valuable tool for buyers, sellers and agents alike.

All of these aspects of the SetSchedule platform are useful, but none is more powerful than the lead generation product. Real estate agents live and die on their leads, and finding new leads has been a difficult problem to solve, but by providing a lead platform featuring the biggest names in real estate, SetSchedule has streamlined the processes making client introductions easier than ever.

Referral Radar offers real estate professionals a real-time on-demand lead aggregation tool, all drawn from a number of popular lead generation websites. Instead of spending hours scouring those individual websites, agents can see it all in one place, removing yet another pain point for industry professionals.

Thanks to the combination of AI and machine learning algorithms, the Referral Radar product is able to adapt and change as circumstances dictate, recognizing leads that would otherwise go unnoticed. Indeed, Roy Dekel has described Referral Radar as a solution, not just another tool.

This forward-thinking technology is emblematic of the way Roy Dekel sees the world. Roy views his platform as more revolutionary than evolutionary. Instead of simply building on what came before, this new paradigm in real estate seeks to redefine a category that simply did not exist before the introduction of the SetSchedule platform.

In designing the SetSchedule product, Roy and his co-founder want to enable real estate industry professionals to deliver better efficiency to their clients, creating a Harmonious experience for first-time homebuyers, current homeowners, lenders, mortgage brokers and others.

Roy freely admits that the real estate industry has been particularly resistant to technological solutions, but he also believes that the paradigm is shifting, and that the SetSchedule platform will play an integral role in those changes.

It is clear that Roy Dekel and his co-founder are on to something, and that they have truly identified a need that has heretofore gone unmet. While other industries have largely removed friction from their operations, the world of real estate has retained its pain points, resulting in frustration for home buyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and others. It is these pain points SetSchedule seeks to address, and so far the platform is off to a great start.