How GitiOnline Uses Micro-Influencers To Further Its Reach

GitiOnline is an online fashion store that keeps track of the latest fashion trends and stocks up on the newest fashion to serve its local and international customers. Despite its already growing customer base, Giti wants to expand its reach more by hiring micro-influencers from around the world. The success of Giti can be partly attributed to their expertise in using social media as a marketing platform. Their presence on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube gives them the chance to work with micro-influencers to grow their brand.

Giti is competing to be on-par with big brands like Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Things. Before the shift to focus on e-commerce , Giti started out as a small retail store. It began as a store in a mall in Gainesville, Florida. Ever since its launch in 2003, the growth had been slow and steady.

Due to the hard work and sacrifices made by the team, they have managed to grow rapidly in recent years to become one of the most popular online stores. It also rose to become one of the more significant fashion boutiques in Gainesville, Florida. Being in the fashion industry for a long time, Giti has followed the trends and set itself apart from the competition.

The transition from being a retailer to a wholesaler came from the observation that a lot of people wanted to start their own retail business. However, manufacturers required retail stores to purchase large orders. Most of the time this was not possible since retail stores did not want to load up on inventory they did not know will sell. Therefore, Giti saw an opportunity to become the middleman and act as the supplier for new retail stores.

Giti started from scratch, but after years of working hard and building the store, it now has over 30 employees working to achieve a common goal. Giti continued to grow despite the lockdown restrictions and is hugely thankful for all the customers who bring in sales each week.

What makes Giti stand out more than the rest is its use of micro-influencers. They are lovingly known as #GitiGirls and these amazing women are just beginning to build a brand for themselves. The online store leverages the highly engaging followers of these micro-influencers.

Giti not only provides high-quality fashion clothing and accessories but makes sure to ship them fast as well. Furthermore, the store also considers it an advantage to ship bulk orders efficiently to customers compared to other fashion brands.

This boutique plans to become a one-stop e-commerce shop for women. They want to give their customers more convenience and provide all beauty essentials that cover their needs.

After several years in the fashion industry, the store has grown tremendously. They have acknowledged that failure will always be a part of the process and continue to believe in their vision as they grow. They believe that it is necessary to take risks and try new things in order to thrive. And if things do fail, then they will be learning experiences that teach lessons needed to grow in the future.