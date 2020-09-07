How Is Technology Changing Glasses?

The Advent of High-Performance Lenses Technological advances don't just impact the glasses themselves but also those who wear them. As a result of technological advances, it is now possible to start eye examinations at an earlier age. Now, the current recommendations are that children have their first eye exam by one year of age. This allows eye doctors to detect potential issues with the eyes of infants earlier, allowing them to be treated sooner and possibly preserving their vision. As a result, many people end up with eyeglasses at an earlier age. At the same time, this is also for a very good reason.

The Development of Omnifocal Lenses Another major advancement in the world of eyeglasses is that there are high-performance lenses that are available. These lenses are able to tailor people's vision to meet their needs. For example, there are high-quality lenses that are able to filter out bad forms of light. These are rays of light that seriously would have impacted the lenses in people's eyes, possibly leading to cataracts. As a result, they can help people preserve their vision. There are even lenses that have been designed specifically for use during sporting events as well as lenses that can help reduce the impact of the glare that comes on the road. In this manner, these lenses also makes people safer.

Advanced Lenses Reduce Eyestrain In addition, there are also new lenses called omnifocal lenses. These are impressive lenses that have been developed to change optical power in the blink of an eye. In the past, people used to have to look through the bottom of multifocal glasses. Now, there are glasses that are covered with a layer of liquid crystals that are transparent. These crystals bend light as it passes through the lenses. Furthermore, these lenses can even be altered by an electric current. As a result, the prescription of these glasses will change automatically when the eyes require extra assistance. In this manner, these advanced eyeglasses are changing the way people wear corrective lenses.

The World of Glasses Is Changing Quickly Another major advancement is that there are glasses available today that can reduce eye strain. Eye strain is eye pain that develops when people use their eyes for an extended period of time. This is pain that usually results from bright lights that are emitted from electronic devices. Now, there are lenses that are able to reduce eye strain, allowing people to continue to work or play without having to worry about discomfort.

These are just a few of the biggest ways that technology surrounding glasses is changing. As technology continues to progress, it will be interesting to see what other kind of advances take place. These advancements have the potential to change the way people purchase and wear glasses. As technology continues to improve people's lives, eyeglasses are going to continue to be on the forefront.