We can not foresee if we will be successful or not, but we can surely work for it and anything that is worked for with sheer hard work turns into success. Successful people have a few traits in common, like the risk-taking personality they have that makes them fearlessly pursue their dream career and vouch for their goals. Rachid El Khabbachi, popular as JM, could have played safe and worked as common labor, but he dared to leap and quench the thirst of his passion because he believed in himself, and perhaps, that is the key to success.

A shabbily dressed, poverty-stricken young boy growing up in the streets of Mauritania must have never thought that he, one day would be one of the most followed lifestyle influencers on Instagram. However, he knew one thing for sure that he has to give his family the best lifestyle

He did not have the perfect circumstances like a lavish lifestyle to flaunt or an expensive camera to take good pictures. All he had were pure intentions and a goal to make life better for his family. He bore a wish in his heart of giving them the best lifestyle.

Rachid El Khabbachi knew his “why”, he knew his purpose. Many of us do not realize why we’re doing what we're doing or why we want to be successful. Success is perhaps just an outcome and, all the energy and effort is to be put in the purpose which Rachid has quite well had an understanding of.

He did everything possible to give his family the best life and ended up having a lifestyle worth flaunting. Rachid El Khabbachi is genuinely a self-made man who, before being a lifestyle influencer, built his extravagant lifestyle by starting up and expanding his business ventures and making successful deals. Out of his several sources of income, Rachid makes money by buying gold and diamonds and later selling them for a significant profit.