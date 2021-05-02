The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How Social Advocate Yasmin Tavakoli Reveals the Truth Behind the News

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 2, 2021 10:00
(photo credit: YASMIN TAVAKOLI)
Over the last year, Americans have been tested both mentally and physically, facing challenges induced by the coronavirus pandemic, political hysteria and social justice concerns. For many, these unprecedented times have also been a test of character and endurance. For rising social advocate Yasmin Tavakoli, the last 12 months have proven her unbridled resolve for sharing the truth. In a time where sharing and spreading news has never been more essential to daily life, a new risk of sharing fabricated or inaccurate news has become a daily problem. But at the onset of the pandemic, she shared a one-on-one discussion with a doctor, divulging facts and information on the coronavirus via her Instagram account. Receiving an influx in engagement and new followers on social media, over the last year, Tavakoli has disrupted the online news community through her series Talks with Yasmin. 
With a Masters in Diplomacy from the University of Southern California and previous experience in working with the United Nations, it was only fitting that Tavakoli would find herself embarking on a journey to share and discuss the news. Though she started Talks with Yasmin on Instagram, her platform has since also evolved into podcast format available on Spotify and iTunes. Through her series, the up-and-coming social advocate interviews relevant figures including politicians, city officials, political pundits, social justice advocates, doctors, business owners and more. 
And while it might seem like 2020 was oversaturated with this news commentary content, what sets Tavakoli apart is her irrefutable demand for the truth across every one of her discussions. With so many pressing issues coming to light in the last year, she felt it was necessary to launch a series that would highlight these important matters, but with an adamant emphasis on the truth. Though it’s easy for the public to get caught up in sensationalism and hyped news headlines, from the start, Tavakoli has rooted her content in the truth of every matter—no matter what side of the political spectrum it falls on. 
“I’m very adamant about remaining diplomatic across all of these discussions,” Tavakoli says. “I always bring both sides of any stance to the table and I like to provide a space where people feel comfortable to voice their own opinions without being judged or misrepresented.”  
With the truth as her guiding light, she also recently announced a partnership with AllSides, a media technology company that insists on sharing balanced news, media bias ratings and civil discourse. While she prioritizes sharing factual and research-based information across all of her platforms, Tavakoli additionally makes a point of encouraging her followers to do their own research. Though it would seem that the media has programmed the public to blindly consume news and information without any room for question or pushback, the budding social advocate urges her follower base to educate themselves on matters they care about. Today, it is obvious that one of the most powerful gestures an American can make is in wholeheartedly standing for what they believe in and Tavakoli is sure to encourage this to her followers in all of her discussions.  
“Through these ongoing conversations, I urge my followers to open their minds to different perspectives,” Tavakoli says. “I like to bring forth the truth and perspective and furthermore, I hope these discussions encourage people to do their own research to become informed and aware.” 
Though finding unbiased political discussion platforms might seem next to impossible in this current political climate, through Talks with Yasmin, Tavakoli hopes that her series will offer a fresh and authentic representation of the news and more importantly, of the truth. 
To learn more about Yasmin Tavakoli and to watch Talks with Yasmin, find her on Instagram or check out her podcast on Spotify.
