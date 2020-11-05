The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How to Choose an Off-Road Tire for Your 4x4

One of the most fun and enjoyable activities that you can embark on with your family and loved ones is to travel off the beaten path in your country.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 13:39
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
One of the most fun and enjoyable activities that you can embark on with your family and loved ones is to travel off the beaten path in your country.
However, traveling in your 4x4 might not be the best idea if your vehicle does not have competent tires on it. This is why it is suggested that you invest in high-quality off-road mud tires for your car.
For those who do not know how to choose an off-road tire for your 4x4, you are in luck! In this article, we’re going to cover all the points that you need to take into consideration when choosing the best off-road tires for your vehicle.
Things to Consider before Buying Off-Road Tire for Your 4x4
Here are the pointers you need to keep in mind before making the purchase.
1.    Off-Set
Off-set is generally defined as the space between the centerline of your wheel to the wheel mounting surface. An off-set can be positive or negative and hence needs to be looked into.
Moreover, an off-set is considered as positive if it is towards the outside of the wheel, and conversely, it will be considered as negative if it is towards the inner part of the wheel.
2.    Wheel Type
Besides steel wheels, more and more wheel manufacturers are making their products out of elements like aluminum for added mobility. Automotive.com says that aluminum wheels can be of two types: cast aluminum and forged aluminum wheels.
Cast Aluminum Wheels
These wheels are most widely made all over the world and are, therefore, the easiest to find. There is a high possibility that you will find wheels made out of cast aluminum in your local tire shop. Unlike steel wheels, cast-aluminum ones are not at risk of rusting when exposed to water.
Side by side, the alloy’s low density makes the wheels very lightweight regardless of what the size of your tires may be. The only downside to these wheels is that they might not be as durable as steel ones and have the possibility of cracking after or while being hit by an obstacle.
Forged Aluminum
Originally made for use in the motorsport industry, these wheels are all the hype amongst diesel truck and tow rig aficionados nowadays, and that too for all the right reasons. 
Much like its cast counterpart, forged aluminum wheels are very lightweight and assist in increasing the mobility of your mud tires in off-road terrain. However, what is greater about this type of wheels is that they are highly durable and do not break even under pressure or during rough use. 
The only down part to this type of wheel is that these are generally more expensive and would therefore require you to have a much larger budget.
3.    Weight Rating
When purchasing your wheel, be sure to check out the weight rating that is associated with it. This can be done by either visiting the manufacturer’s website or by taking a look at the inside of the wheel where the rating is usually stamped.
4.    Valve Stem Placement
We cannot stress enough how important valve stem placement is when it comes to off-road mud tires. A lot of wheels that are made for off-road riding have their valve stems set way towards the outer end of the wheel, thus making them more prone to coming off when getting hit by a hurdle.
As a result, your tire will start to deflate and might even lead you to be stranded in muddy terrain. With this in mind, when purchasing an off-road tire for your 4x4, look for one which has a wheel with a well-protected valve system.
5.    Suitable Bolt Pattern
This is yet another factor that is often overlooked by people since it is seen as a very ‘trivial’ matter. However, we beg to differ here. Bolt pattern and placement is extremely necessary and is of utmost importance because it differs from one vehicle to the next.
Luckily, all the information along with the option to choose which mud tire bolt pattern is best suited for you can be found on the tire or wheel manufacturer’s website.
Conclusion
That is all for today. We hope the 5 tips on how to choose an off-road tire for your 4x4 we shared with you today was able to help you. And you can check also autonerdy to find more tips. 


Tags business cars panic buying
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ilan Manor Amid election fraud concerns: Could robots decide a US election? By ILAN MANOR
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by