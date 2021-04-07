The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

I want to help people overcome the biological desire for stability and comfort - Marshall Mosher

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 7, 2021 10:23
(photo credit: MARSHALL MOSHER)
(photo credit: MARSHALL MOSHER)
 
There are many methods that can be used to break people out of their comfort zones. What is not as common, are methods that achieve this while training teams and pulling people out of isolation. Techpreneur Marshall Moser has achieved all of the above thanks to virtual reality (VR).
After graduating from the University of Georgia in 2015 with a triple major in biology, psychology, and economics, followed by a master’s degree in public health administration, Marshall put his impressive education to use in the tech sector. He participated in a program called Singularity University—a joint venture between NASA and Google—where he build VR environments triggered by variations in heart rates. Marshall then tested this data to see if it could be used in adaptable VR adventure environments.
Fueled by this virtual innovation and his love for action sports, Marshall founded Vestigo. Though a young company, it boasts clients such as CNN, Microsoft, and Home Depot. Vestigo builds VR environments for intense and unconventional corporate leadership training. These environments mimic the world’s most challenging and inspiring sports adventures. Marshall has created these programs to help people overcome the innate human need for comfort and stability. In a business sense, this VR training results in greater team adaptability and innovation.
This falls in line with Marshall’s deep desire to give back to his community. He was the VP of the Student Government Association at UGA and a guide for the college’s outdoor recreation program. He helps students step outside their comfort zones and overcome their limits through outdoor activities. Marshall, an avid adventure-sports athlete himself, maintains a mindset of peak performance and innovation through these sports. With Vestigo and the dedication to his alma mater, Marshall has turned his passions and mentality into a sought-after business service.
These VR adventures are also immensely helpful for helping people overcome isolation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. They can paraglide, snowboard, scuba dive, or explore caves without leaving their homes. As for corporate team training, Marshall has created environments where coworkers build trust and powerful relationships through walking a plank high above the ground and working together to detonate a virtual time bomb to hone communication skills when time is of the essence.
This permits socially distanced learning with not only excellent results, but the nature of the instruction makes what could be a mundane activity new, exciting, and memorable. The VR component tricks a person’s mind into believing they are in an unknown and potentially uncomfortable situation, thus removing that person from their comfort zone. Obstacles can be treated as opportunities, and the element of the unknown requires innovative thinking. Together, these activities can increase performance and adaptability, two very desirable characteristics for almost any setting.
As for the reality of Vestigo’s VR experiences, participants are fully immersed thanks to small details that touch on all five senses. Marshall is currently developing two new environments, including a crevasse crossing on Mount Everest. If that doesn’t help people overcome their desire for stability and comfort, the brilliant minds at Vertigo are up to the challenge of creating something that will.


Tags virtual reality digital pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by