Ike Mann: “Talent managers ensure artists can focus on their craft”

Without their manager, Brian Epstein, it’s doubtful if The Beatles would have scaled the heights they did. The same applies to Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley and endless other acts. Artists need a good manager behind them to make the most of their talent and fulfil their true potential. A good manager can make a huge difference in the long run. With an ace manager in your corner, artists can scale new heights and focus on their craft. Being a good manager is something Ike Mann has turned into a philosophy he governs his life by.

“True artists are a rare breed, and they need to be treated accordingly,” explained the London-based talent manager. “If they have to worry about the bookings, marketing, promoting, touring schedules, financial issues, and the million and one other things that can cause you a headache in this industry, then they’re not free to focus solely on their art. And I know from experience, a distracted artist is not firing on all cylinders and being true to their talent.”

According to Ike Mann, an artist should not have to worry about the business side of life. Instead, they should put all their effort into honing their skills and creating true masterpieces. That’s the whole point of hiring a competent and talented artist manager.

Ike has spent a lifetime helping artists discover just what they are capable of if they’ve got someone watching their back and taking care of day-to-day business. He was born in the 1980s when Hip-Hop and R&B were beginning to herald their arrival in the hit parade, and the music struck a definite chord with him.

Ike said, “The first record I purchased was Ice Cube’s debut album. It made a huge impression on me. I knew then I wanted to be involved in some capacity in that scene and that culture. I didn’t have the chops to make it as an artist, but I did have a natural flair and affinity for business, networking, marketing, and publicity, and so I thought, ‘If the artist has got a job to do, and I’ve got a job to do, and we both do our jobs to the best of our abilities without treading on one another’s toes, we can create something special together.”