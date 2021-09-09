Kedma Boutique Residences - the holiness of Jerusalem outside your door

Imagine waking to a Jerusalem morning, watching the pink early morning light etched on the walls of the Old City. Imagine sitting on the spacious balcony of your luxury home, gazing towards the Kotel as the sun sets over Jerusalem. Imagine living just a short stroll from the Western Wall, the quiet, quaint alleyways of the Old City, and the awe-inspiring holiness of the Temple Mount.

Imagine no more. Kedma is here. Opposite the ancient walls of Jerusalem’s Old City, overlooking the Kotel and the Temple Mount, Kedma, an exclusive, 24-unit, boutique residential development on HaNevi’im Street, is taking shape. Now, you can connect to our glorious past as you build your future in a luxurious residence.

(credit: VIEWPOINT)

Kedma links the ancient past of Israel’s holiest city with the modern amenities of 21st century Jerusalem. This unique, upscale project is located just steps from the Jerusalem Light Rail, providing convenient and speedy access to sites throughout the city, including the city center, Davidka Square, and other popular locations. Jerusalem’s best-known sites, including the Great Synagogue, the Tower of David, Yemin Moshe, and more, are just minutes away. A wide range of shopping is nearby, including the fashionable Mamilla Mall and the colorful Machaneh Yehuda Market.

Kedma combines spectacular views of Judaism’s holiest sites with luxurious living quarters. Kedma features an opulent lobby and state-of-the-art construction and amenities. All units include air conditioning, heated floors, double windows, smart home capabilities, spacious balconies – with ample room for Sukkah construction facing the Old City – and a complete, finished kitchen. Apartments are available in a range of sizes – 3-room, 75-meter units with 37-meter balcony; 4-room, 150-meter apartments with 37-meter balcony; 200-meter duplex penthouses, including swimming pool and 100-meter balcony; and a 200-meter duplex garden penthouse, complete with gallery and spacious terrace. Residents will receive a storage area, an underground parking space, and a private entrance to the underground parking area. Access to the project will be private and discreet, with secure keypad entry, and security cameras will provide 24-hour monitoring.

(credit: VIEWPOINT)

Kedma is built to the highest standards by Aka Real Estate, one of Jerusalem’s largest and most proficient real estate companies, which has designed many of the city’s most significant projects, including the Shalem Tower high-rise on Jaffa Road; AKA Premium, a 300-unit development being built on the site of the Israel Broadcasting Authority Studios, and the Capital, a 34-story residential tower and 30-story office tower under construction at the entrance to Jerusalem.

Kedma is ideal for anyone who wants to connect to our glorious past in a modern, luxury residence adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City. Occupancy is scheduled for Summer 2024, and apartment pre-sale is proceeding quickly. Click here for more information or to arrange a consultation about Kedma, your new home opposite Jerusalem’s ancient walls. Live the dream of Jerusalem at Kedma! Jerusalem is like no other city in the world, and there is nothing like Kedma.