Leveraging Green Energy for security and sustainability

Green energy plays a crucial role in ensuring energy security and stability, particularly during times of conflict or crisis. Not only is it the cleanest form of energy, but it also offers significant economic advantages. Solar energy projects have made substantial progress in providing direct access to clean energy for end-users, contributing to both environmental sustainability and cost savings.

Following a policy change implemented this year, Israel has authorized the direct sale of "green electricity" to end-users, thereby encouraging further development of solar and energy storage projects.

Green Energy Explained

What is green energy, and how does its production differ from traditional electricity production?

"Green energy is derived from natural sources that are replenished at a faster rate than they are consumed, unlike traditional electricity generation methods that rely on polluting fossil fuels," explained Yoni Hantis, Deputy CEO of Doral, a leader in Israel's renewable energy sector.

"For example, a conventional power plant burns coal or natural gas. These are finite resources, and once they are used, a new supply is needed. In contrast, renewable energy sources like solar and wind are constantly replenished. We can harness their energy to generate electricity without depleting them."

Environmental and Economic Advantages of Green Energy

What are the environmental and economic benefits of green energy?

"Green energy is more environmentally friendly because it utilizes sustainable sources," Hantis said. "Furthermore, the production process emits significantly fewer pollutants, making it cleaner and more protective of the environment."

"We also invest in technologies to recycle batteries and solar panels after their lifespan. Green energy generation methods are generally cheaper than traditional methods, offering a more cost-effective energy solution for end-users."

"Additionally, the energy generated during the day can now be stored and delivered to consumers in the evening. In essence, if all our electricity came from green sources, the cost for consumers would likely decrease significantly."

The Future of Green Energy in Israel

Where does the electricity from renewable energy projects go?

"Previously, green electricity produced by private companies was sold entirely to the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC)," explained Hantis. "Now, electricity suppliers like Doral can sell green electricity directly to clients. The demand is high, and large corporations like Melisron Group, Migdal Insurance Company, Decathlon, and ICL have already secured a share of the green energy quota to be produced in solar facilities."

Why Companies Should Transition to Green Energy

Green energy offers a compelling value proposition for companies. Companies committed to sustainability can leverage green energy to enhance their ESG credentials and attract environmentally conscious consumers. Moreover, green energy strengthens energy security by diversifying the grid and reducing reliance on centralized infrastructure. This translates to a more reliable solution, especially during times of conflict or disruptions.

For Israeli companies exporting to Europe, compliance with stringent environmental regulations is paramount. By expanding green energy production facilities within Israel, companies can not only meet these regulations but also contribute to the expansion of green energy services to small businesses and eventually households, fostering a more sustainable future.

Doral: A Leader in Green Energy Production

Doral is the largest green energy producer in Israel, with a total of more than 1 gigawatt in constructed solar facilities, over 600 megawatt-hours of energy storage units, and a portfolio totaling approximately 16 gigawatts. As a pioneer in its field, The company has played a pivotal role in developing renewable energy within the country, progressing from small rooftop systems to expansive projects combining solar energy, agriculture, and energy storage across various terrains, including ground-based and water reservoir installations.

While primarily focused on solar systems and energy storage, Doral is concurrently developing systems to generate electricity from wind, biogas, green hydrogen, and other renewable sources. This broad spectrum of activities positions Doral as a key player in advancing renewable energy initiatives not only in Israel but also on a global scale. One such notable project is the Mammoth Solar installation in Indiana, USA, recognized as the largest solar project in the country.

The Current Status of Israel's Renewable Energy Production

How is Israel progressing towards its renewable energy goals?

“The government has defined two objectives on producing electricity from renewable energy," Hantis revealed. "The first was to reach a production rate of 20% in 2025 and the second, a production rate of 30% in 2030. To date, only about 10% of Israel’s electricity is generated with renewable energies, mostly solar, but Israel has set ambitious goals with the aim of increasing that figure.

"Indeed, there is progress, but the development rate for the production facilities is still slow", he concluded. "If the state wishes to achieve its ambitious goal for 2030, it will have to further promote and regulate the field in a manner that will make it easier for the companies to establish more electricity production plants using renewable energy.

"We, on our part, are fully ready to contribute to this effort."

This article was written in cooperation with Doral