Live amidst nature in the country's finest location

Neve Gan North occupies an enviable spot, perfectly situated between Tel Aviv and Ramat Hasharon, merging the charm of the former settlement of Ramat Hasharon's community and nature with the prestige and ideal positioning of Tel Baruch in North Tel Aviv. Here, everything is conveniently within walking distance.

This location allows you to embrace the vibrant pulse of Tel Aviv while relishing access to green spaces—a serene lifestyle synonymous with the streets on the northern side of Israel’s bustling central city.

Recognized as one of Israel's top ten neighborhoods, Neve Gan North boasts this title in the official Central Bureau of Statistics report, competing against six neighborhoods from Tel Aviv, two from Modi'in, one from Haifa, and the esteemed Ramat Hasharon's Neve Gan—the sole representative from Gush Dan.

Within this exceptional neighborhood lies the distinctive "Avisror on North Park Avenue" complex. Comprising two unique boutique buildings of 11 and 12 floors, this project offers apartments having 3.5, 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms, expansive garden units, and splendid penthouses—all situated in a prime location within the prestigious Neve Gan North neighborhood, ensuring remarkable accessibility.

It also has a direct entrance from Ayalon North, proximity to the "Elephant" intersection, and swift access to the Tzahala and Tel-Baruch neighborhoods to the south.

Architectural Brilliance in Every Detail

"Avisror on North Park Avenue" stands as a testament to architectural excellence, crafted by the globally renowned firm Tito Oman Architects in collaboration with Avisror Moshe and Sons. This luxurious residential complex boasts a modular and distinctive appearance.

The touch of renowned designer Ariela Shneor is evident in the interior design, setting exceptionally high standards. The complex features a double lobby with soaring ceilings, a security guard station linked to camera surveillance, and amenities such as a gym and a tenants' club.

The construction integrates facades combining various coverings and architectural elements, all executed to the highest standards. The kitchens, crafted by the prestigious German company Schuler based in Herzliya Pituach, maintain an international standard. The exteriors showcase natural stone facades, tin-aluminum panels, and wooden-toned aluminum louvers.

Embracing Greenery and Ecology

This distinctive complex stands opposite a lush green ecological park—a testament to preserving nature within an urban landscape. The expansive ecological park, spanning 27 hectares (67 acres), promises a serene environment that's a rarity within bustling Tel Aviv.

Envisioned with winter pools sourced from the neighborhood's runoff, the park's centerpiece will be a stunning ecological lake. It will boast bicycle and pedestrian paths, rich environmental development, and shaded seating areas—360 degrees of natural spaces interconnected with the Green Village’s north.

Ramat Hasharon adds value with its leading educational institutions, including the Green Village, the Eastern Mediterranean International School (EMIS), and an upcoming educational center within the neighborhood. This district will house elementary and upper elementary schools, a special education school, library, sports halls, conservatory, community center, and youth club. Proximity to Tel Aviv University further enhances the educational landscape.

Ramat Hasharon Municipality pledges infrastructure enhancements, new public institutions, leisure facilities, and quality commerce, addressing current gaps in the area.

A Mini-City Oasis

This enclave within Ramat Hasharon offers a "mini-city" experience, providing residents access to the entertainment hubs of neighboring Tel Aviv—the beach, Ramat Aviv Mall, Mikado Center, Shuster Center, and more.

Championing Progressive Development

Avisror Moshe and Sons, the entrepreneurial force behind this project, stands tall as one of Israel's largest and foremost companies. Founded in Beer Sheva in 1978 by the late Mr. Moshe Avisror, the company has delivered tens of thousands of apartments nationwide.

Pioneering in planning and execution, their construction aligns with Israel's most advanced technologies, complying with the ISO 9002 standard of the Israeli Standards Institute. With its headquarters in Beer Sheva, the company leads the construction realm, expanding its presence across the nation.

