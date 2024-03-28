Lt. Col. Or Ben Yehuda: Taking command

Lt. Col. Or Ben Yehuda is the commander of the Caracal Battalion, a mixed-gender infantry battalion.‏ On October 7, the Caracal force under her command arrived at the Sufa outpost in the southern Gaza Strip, which was invaded by dozens of terrorists. For hours, the battalion fought until it managed to rescue the besieged soldiers and regain control of the outpost.

Haggai Shalom, CEO and controlling shareholder of the Tiv Taam supermarket chain, chose Or as his hero because her modesty, proficiency, courage, and originality in everything she does make her a true hero.

Or, where did the war find you?

In our mission, we protect the Egyptian border. That morning, I was with my battalion when we heard that there was a code red in the Gaza envelope and that rockets fell at one of my outposts close to the Gaza Division. Driving to the outpost, I talked with the regiment commander and realized that the situation was more complex. We decided to leave the borders of the battalion's sector and go fight together with the Gaza Division.

When did you realize that the situation was more complex than rocket fire?

At 7:30, we realized there was a multi-focal raid. The regiment commander of the captured Sufa outpost asked me for help. So I decided to go there with my forces and leave some of the forces in a settlement in the Gaza envelope to prevent the infiltration of terrorists. We understood that there was a Hamas raid, but we didn't know until that evening how widespread it was and how terrible. The fact that the battalion experienced it in three different locations is what made us realize that it was something big.

Lt. Col. Or Ben Yehuda (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What is important that people know?

That my soldiers who acted bravely, both in the tanks that are under the battalion and other companies that went out to fight that day, brought to bear everything that we had trained for. On that day, it was reflected in a very significant way that the men and women in the battalion really did the best they could.

When did you know you wanted to be a combat soldier?

Since the 9th grade. When I was accepted in Caracal, I was very happy for the opportunity. I was the lieutenant commander of the Central Command, responsible for all formations in the army; and then commander of the battalion's sniper platoon; then deputy company commander; then a company commander myself. Now I have completed a cycle of eight months as commander of the battalion.

At the same time, how are you managing family life?

I have three children: Erez, seven, in second grade; and six-year-old twins Neta and Ella, in kindergarten. Everything is thanks to them. They allow me to do this role and be who I am. They face it with real heroism. It's a whole collaboration of grandparents and teachers who support me so I can do what I do since the beginning of the war.

What is your glass ceiling?

I have never looked up and seen some kind of glass ceiling, so everything is open. The motto that really goes with me is that thanks to actions and conduct and command and leadership and routine and how I manage and do, I will get there. I really like what I do. I have a great privilege to develop in the army and command men and women fighters who they are really like my children. Seeing them achieve is one of the things that makes me the most proud. It is a great privilege to be in charge of over 500 people and to know that what l do and how I function will affect them in all areas, at home and in the army. Lt. Col. Or Ben Yehuda (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

What kind of childhood did you have?

I grew up in Mevaseret Zion. I was in scouts and 12 years in floor gymnastics. I think that my self-discipline came from there. I was a shy girl in my early years. I was always one of those who hid in the back so as not to answer the questions the teacher asked. The army helped me develop from a very shy girl. I had a commander who recognized my potential and decided that I should go into command. I slowly upgraded and became the version of myself I am today, which was a really big process. I grew up in an amazing family. My parents are doctors who have dedicated their lives for other people. They are department managers at Hadassah Ein Kerem. My father is a lieutenant colonel in the reserves. I have two sisters who are also in the medical field. They excel in everything they do. I was the black sheep, but I turned to my field.

This article is taken from The Jerusalem Post, 'Women - Heroines of Swords of Iron' Magazine 2024. To read the entire magazine, click here.