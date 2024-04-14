Megemeria: Weaving resilience into every thread of life

The Genesis of a New Beginning

In a world where "socially responsible" is more than a catchphrase, Megemeria stands as a beacon of Tikkun Olam – a profound commitment to repairing the world through the art of jewelry making. Established in 2010 by Orna and Isaac Levy, the founders of Israel’s award-winning jewelry brand Yvel, Megemeria is not merely a school; it's a transformative journey for the Ethiopian community in Israel. Deeply rooted in the Levys' ethos of social responsibility and inspired by Kabbalistic teachings, the school has evolved into a thriving community where Ethiopian immigrants garner professional skills in jewelry making, along with essential life skills, ensuring their successful integration into society. ‘Megemeria’, meaning 'Genesis' in Amharic, encapsulates the essence of a fresh start, symbolizing the students’ each new beginning and step towards a brighter, more inclusive future.

For Isaac Levy, this mission was personal. His childhood memories as an immigrant from Argentina, grappling with the challenges of adapting to a new society, fueled his resolve to pave a smoother path for others facing similar trials. Isaac's empathy found its most profound expression in his dedication to Ethiopian immigrants, a community striving to navigate the complexities of life in their new homeland. ​​Recognizing the immense talent and potential within these individuals, Orna and Isaac envisioned Megemeria not just as a school, but as a revolutionary space where immigrants could unearth and polish their latent skills, weaving their rich heritage into exquisite pieces of jewelry.

(credit: Yvel)

Megemeria's curriculum is meticulously crafted to ensure holistic development. Students delve into the art and science of jewelry-making, guided by seasoned artisans. Beyond technical expertise, the school imparts crucial life skills, from language proficiency to cultural acclimation, ensuring that each student that steps through its doors is embraced with a belief in their potential and a commitment to their growth.

Nitzan’s Journey and New Aspirants

In the quiet yet vibrant corridors of Megemeria School of Jewelry & Art, the air is thick with anticipation and the gentle clinking of tools. December 2023 marked the onset of a new chapter for the school, one that was supposed to unfurl in October but was delayed by the war’s unforeseen shadows. The delay, however, did not dampen the spirits but rather intensified the resolve of the new cohort, a mosaic of dreams and aspirations, including a remarkable young woman named Nitzan. Amidst the echoes of conflict, Megemeria welcomed a new wave of aspiring talents, including a story of personal resilience and collective ambition.

Nitzan's path to Megemeria is a poignant narrative of love, loss, and the unyielding spirit to carry forward a beloved’s legacy. Her story intertwined with Megemeria when Anat, Yvel's HR manager, chanced upon a heartfelt letter written by Roy Dawy, Nitzan's boyfriend who tragically lost his life serving in Gaza.

Roy, a platoon sergeant in the Givati unit of the Israel Defense Forces, was not just a soldier but a beacon of unwavering dedication and fervent Zionism. Fiercely patriotic, his life was a testament to limitless ambitions and a profound love for his country, all driven by a smile that symbolized his positive spirit. Fully prepared to sacrifice his soul and body, Roy's bravery was tragically underscored on October 31, 2023, when he and his entire platoon were killed by a missile strike, sealing his ultimate sacrifice for the land he cherished so deeply.

(credit: Yvel)

Roy’s words, more a will than a mere letter, revealed his dream for Nitzan — he envisioned her as the world’s finest jewelry manufacturer. Moved by the depth of Roy's words and the potential of fulfilling his last wish, Anat and Isaac knew they had a role to play in this story of unfinished dreams.

With a resolve as firm as the diamonds crafted in Yvel, Anat reached out to Nitzan. Amidst the profound grief of losing Roy, Nitzan found a glimmer of hope in the invitation from Megemeria. It was a chance not just to learn a craft but to honor Roy's belief in her. The meeting at Yvel was an emotional juncture for everyone involved. Nitzan, along with Roy's family, was introduced to the world of Megemeria, a world where every gemstone carries countless stories of strength and belief.

Nitzan with no prior experience but a heart full of determination, officially joined the school, becoming a part of the new cohort that began on December 17th. This group was not just a batch of students; they were bearers of dreams, a testament to Megemeria's mission of nurturing talent and transforming lives. The course, intense and immersive, is an odyssey of discovery for these 12 students, including three Ethiopian, several from Russia, and one from the United States, reflecting the rich tapestry of cultures that Megemeria embraces.

Nitzan’s presence in the course is a poignant reminder of the intertwined destinies that Megemeria witnesses. Her days are a blend of learning and reflection, as she, alongside her peers, delves into the intricate world of jewelry making. The school becomes her realm, a space where every creation is a step towards healing and a tribute to Roy’s memory.

The story of this new cohort is a narrative Megemeria holds dear. It’s about more than learning a skill; it’s about the transformation of grief into artistry, of channeling personal loss into communal gain. As these new talents hone their craft, they are not just shaping metals and stones; they are sculpting a future that resonates with the core of Megemeria – an ethos of perseverance, renewal, and unwavering hope that can find a way to bloom amidst life’s unforeseen battles.

The Craft of Dreams: Megemeria's Collections

Megemeria is more than a school; it's a cradle of creativity where dreams are molded into tangible forms. The collections, inspired by rich Judaic themes, Ethiopian traditions, and ethnic motifs, are a testament to the diverse tapestry of cultures and stories that Megemeria weaves. From delicate silver filigree designs to bold gold pieces infused with traditional Ethiopian symbols, each collection reflects a unique blend of heritage and artistry. Each piece, whether from the vibrant Megemeria Collections, is not just an ornament but embodiments of the aristan’s experiences, their struggles, their triumphs, and their dreams. The proceeds from these sales are more than financial transactions; they are investments into the lives of these artisans, which proceeds being funneled back into Megemeria. This cycle of creativity and support ensures the sustainability of the initiative, offering scholarships and the continued positive impact through every life it touches.

Megemeria Craft Center: A Village of Heritage and Harmony

The Megemeria Craft Center is situated next to the Yvel Design Center on the Yvel campus outside Jerusalem. The Megemeria Craft Center is a bridge connecting the heart of Ethiopia to the soul of Israel. Designed to replicate an Ethiopian village, the center offers an authentic experience of traditional Ethiopian culture, art, and the communal warmth of the coffee ceremony – Buna, a gesture of friendship and hospitality. It's a place where visitors don't just see but feel, don't just learn but connect, experiencing the rich heritage that Megemeria's students bring with them to their craft.

A Symphony of Support and Solidarity

Megemeria is not just a legacy of Yvel; it's a testament to the power of unity, the beauty of diversity, and the strength to heal, learn, and grow strongly together as a community.

In the heart of every artisan at Megemeria, in every piece they craft, and in every life they impact, the spirit of "repairing the world" pulsates vividly. Together, with our friends and partners around the world, we continue to weave this tapestry of aspiration, ensuring that the story of Megemeria is not just told but lived, every single day.

For more information: Yvel Design Center and Megemeria School of Jewelry &Art

This article was written in cooperation with Megemeria