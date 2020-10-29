The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Mike Bartholomew on how social media is intrinsic to rapid business growth

Self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur Mike Bartholomew has lofty ambitions.

By AVI STERN  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 10:05
(photo credit: MIKE BARTHOLOMEW)
(photo credit: MIKE BARTHOLOMEW)
Self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur Mike Bartholomew has lofty ambitions. Having established a fierce reputation for taming the beast that is social media Bartholomew is on the fast track to becoming a millionaire before he hits his thirtieth birthday.
But to consider money the sole motivating factor for the marketing and social media master couldn't be farther from the truth. Driven by staunch integrity (Bartholomew asserts that he and his company, "don't overpromise and underdeliver") and a refusal to lead a mediocre life, Bartholomew has harnessed the power of social media in launching --and sustaining-- his wildly successful career.
Having grown up in a crime-ridden city in California, only to relocate to a charming but decidedly unambitious small town in Idaho, Bartholomew openly shares how both environs fueled his passion for building his thriving marketing career, "Settling for less wasn't an option for me. I had the mindset of knowing that I don't have to be a product of my environment and that I can create wealth from anywhere in the world right at my fingertips."
Mastering social media with its fickle and every changing algorithms is no easy feat. But that doesn't mean shying away from it is the answer either. Bartholomew reflects that when it comes to using social media as a tool to scale up business it's still almost seen as a "taboo".
But without the powerful reach of social media platforms and influencers businesses like Bartholomew's, that refuse to be shackled to mediocrity, would face far more obstacles in their rise to the top.
Authenticity and integrity is key, however. Without those two forces, social media for businesses wouldn't make nearly the same impression, or have as high and stong of a reach. Dedication and timeliness are two other elements that factor in as well. Being a "tomorrow person" can mean the difference between losing the game at best, and never making it to what Bartholomew calls the "1% club" at worst.
Increasing online exposure and social media presence are some of the best ways to put into practice Bartholomew's mantra: taking risks and tackling new challenges with a fearless state of mind.
It's through linking in to the social media networks that businesses and entrepreneurs who, like Bartholomew, consider themselves destined for more, can take the first leap towards boosting their reputations, cementing their high integrity and amassing financial success and freedom.


Tags business social media in israel social media
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by