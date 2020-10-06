The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Mike Luzio discusses COVID-19's impact on global business

COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our lives and our economy

By AVI STERN  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 13:19
(photo credit: MIKE LUZIO)
(photo credit: MIKE LUZIO)
COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our lives and our economy. Bloomberg Economics says that the world’s GDP growth could fall to zero during the pandemic in a worst-case scenario. So what does that mean for consumers and entrepreneurs alike? Business consultant and investor Mike Luzio shares his insights on the issue.
 Luzio has worked in executive and advisory roles in helping companies and up-and-coming entrepreneurs form vision roadmaps, accelerated growth strategies, partnership alliances, and exit plans. He sold his first bootstrapped business, Industry Retail Group, that he started with only $15,000 for more than $50 million. “It’s a hard time to be an entrepreneur,” said Luzio. “It really is. Many investors aren’t interested in going out on a limb with new ventures or companies right now, and it’s hard to make sales.”
 However, Luzio doesn’t think that this should stop entrepreneurs from reaching their full potential. “Being an entrepreneur is always hard,” He describes. “There are always curveballs. COVID-19 happens to be one of those curveballs.”
 Luzio believes that social distancing will also likely be a part of our lives for quite some time. He speculates that social distancing will affect how people buy and how investors will invest for the foreseeable future. Restriction of movement will be a part of our lives for now. This is incredibly difficult for many companies and entrepreneurs, particularly in specific industries like movie theatres or restaurants.
 When asked for advice about what entrepreneurs should be doing right now, Luzio shared, “Stay the course and hunker down. Ups and downs are a normal part of being an entrepreneur. Trust your product and yourself and use what you have. That’s the most important thing.”
 Mike Luzio has been posting inspiring content on his Instagram account to encourage entrepreneurs during this pandemic. One of his posts has a quote that reads, “What comes easy, won’t last. What lasts, won’t come easy.” Another says, “Even if you fall on your face, you’re still moving forward.”
 COVID-19 has rocked our world. However, if people can keep their eyes on the prize and persevere, they can achieve their dreams despite the setbacks.


Tags business israel business COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine, October 7, 2020: Dangerous encounters By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by