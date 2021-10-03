Multicultural and multiethnic diversity is part of Meuhedet's DNA

Stephen Covey, author of the book "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," coined in the 2000s the attitude that “Strength lies in differences, not in similarities.” This approach reflects one of the cornerstones of Meuhedet HMO.

We asked Dror Dean, VP of human resources at Meuhedet, who is responsible, among other things, for promoting diverse populations at the HMO, to answer a number of questions:

Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization Age: 53 Marital status: Married, father of 3 daughters Volunteered for years in organizations to encourage the employment of adults like Age @ work - and Emtza Haderech

To what extent is the issue of employee diversity and the inclusion of those considered different a significant part of Meuhedet?

Diversity and inclusion are significant principles in Meuhedet's corporate culture and are an important part of our strategy. This strategy is a common thread amongst the HMO's values, which we have been implementing in recent years. For example, only recently, in the steering committees that convened to develop processes and organizational policy, we made sure to have a cross-sectoral representation.

How is the principle of diversity and inclusion in the HMO implemented?

We have a variety of activities aimed at promoting diverse populations at the HMO. For example, in the field of age:

• As someone who has worked for years in organizations that encourage the employment of older workers, I am aware of the tremendous benefits inherent in employees with life experience, so beyond collaborating with such bodies in recruiting, we work to bring these insights to our management teams through training modules in management courses, which explain the importance and benefits of a diverse population by age, sector and gender.

• We also encourage experienced employees and experts in their field to lecture in internal training courses in the organization, to share knowledge and to educate the future generation.

• Along with encouraging veteran administration employees to make a free professional transition to required areas, such as nursing and pharmacy.

• Upon reaching age 55, employees are invited to a dedicated workshop called "Model 55" in which they receive personal, financial and professional tools to continue their journey.

One of the things that makes me happy is the amount of older workers applying for higher education subsidized by the HMO, which helps reduce gaps between different populations, who are interested in acquiring higher education and developing themselves in the labor market.

But it is not only on the older population that we are focusing. Therefore, for example, we invest in the absorption of doctors from different sectors and even new immigrants, integrate them in absorption processes and accompany their activities for about two years. We have developed a unique and innovative model for Meuhedet for single parents to support and accompany them in life crises with a financial, family and legal toolbox. In addition, we work for the benefit of employees with disabilities by improving work capabilities and providing assistance tools and adjusting hours according to personal needs.



How does the principle of diversity contribute to the HMO?

The contribution is reflected in the provision of better health services tailored to all our patients, thus allowing us to concurrently achieve business and service goals, and in the realm of morale by increasing employee satisfaction and strengthening their connection to the organization:

In the service field; We serve patients in all lifecycle events, from childhood to old age and throughout the country including in ultra-Orthodox cities and Arab and Druze communities, so when we developed Meuhedet's hybrid world (a world that allows the patient to receive the best medicine according to his ability and preference), along with the clinical services as well as digital services, we were able, thanks to our employees from the various sectors and different ages, to quickly understand the necessary adjustments so that the innovative service will help all our patients across all sectors and ages. For example, we have added the option of a phone call to populations that use kosher mobile phones or building tutorials and models unique to the elderly population, who have expressed some concern about using new technologies.

Recently you stated that you want to provide your patients with an exceptional personal service, tailored to the patient, beyond providing quality and accessible and available medicine? How does the diversity of your employees help you fulfill this goal?

Indeed, the issue of service is one of the main anchors in the HMO's strategy, and internal diversity allows us to better understand the needs of the various populations and allows us to perform service processes tailored to each of the populations, such as women centers adapted for the ultra-Orthodox sector, like the one we recently opened in Betar, or clinics within Ethiopian-Israeli population centers, adapted to serve the local population in its language, and many other examples that have become an integral part of our ongoing activities.

Does the issue of diversity contribute to the satisfaction and connectedness of the employees at the HMO?

We recently completed a survey to examine the climate and connectedness of employees at Meuhedet. The survey showed that there has been significant progress in these areas. I attribute the improvement recorded in this area, among other things, to the integration of the issue of diversity. Beyond all the activities we have done to improve the perception of professional advancement and self-fulfillment of our various employees, we are constantly working to improve our employee experience, and as part of it we offer welfare activities tailored to gender, different ages and sectors, such as designated ultra-Orthodox vacations, adapted children's performances and the possibility of unique qualifications. We take care to have this reflected in gifts for holidays and festivals for all the different religions of our employees as well as the different communities that make up our employee population.

What is the vision that you, as VP of human resources, see for Meuhedet HMO in the field of diversity and inclusion?

The issue of diversity among employees is important to all of us, and that is why we see it as a strategic goal that is integrated into all our work plans. We understand the close connection between diversity and the development of the HMO on a value and strategic level, so our main focus today is on "how" to apply the principle beyond what has been done, while integrating employees in initiating innovative ideas.