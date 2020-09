Oded Gazit – maintaining a Family tradition of excellence

Oded Gazit estimates that the Coronavirus will unfortunately be around for quite some time. “We have to learn to live with it and understand the consequences. It seems it is not very dangerous for most, except for those who have certain pre-existing conditions, but it is very contagious. Even if it doesn’t present a danger to most of the population, it can be very unpleasant. We need to practice good hygiene, wear masks, and in my opinion, if we manage to maintain good hygiene, the incidence of other illnesses, such as the common flu and other viruses, will also decrease. It depends on us. It is our responsibility. We must wear masks and practice social distancing. Don’t hug, don’t shake hands. Life goes on.”