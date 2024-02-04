Rabbi Pinto in Mexico to strengthen the Jewish communities

A marathon of inspiring Torah talks around the world: After visiting dozens of centers throughout the US in the last few months, at the end of last week Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto landed in Mexico, where he gave Torah talks and visited with Jewish communities.

Rabbi Pinto also came to the island of Cozumel which in recent years has become a vibrant Jewish center led by Chabad emissary Rabbi Dudi Caplin. Many Israelis and Jews from all over the world live there and are getting closer to Jewish tradition under the auspices of the Chabad house and Chabad emissary Kaplin.

Rabbi Pinto visited the Chabad house there and inspired the members of the community. "Every place has its special rectification. One must develop the skill to know what is the rectification of each place. Just as you develop muscles, so you have to develop spiritual abilities to try to understand what God wants from you here."

He clarified, "The Holy One, blessed be He, sent you here to rectify yourselves as well as the place, to elevate it, and to elevate the sparks in it, by propagating Torah study and strengthening the observance of commandments."

He praised the emissary, Rabbi Kaplin, and said, "He has many merits. He is a man of many talents who with great self-sacrifice has spread the light of the Torah and brought many Jews closer to our Father in Heaven."

In the coming days, Rabbi Pinto is expected to visit additional areas to give inspiring Torah talks to the various Jewish communities.

Since the war broke out in Israel, Rabbi Pinto has increased his talks. Every evening there is a Torah talk that is broadcast live to many locations in the world and to thousands of viewers on social networks.

"Every Jew in the world must share in the sorrow of the Jews of the Land of Israel. We are one people with one soul," said Rabbi Pinto.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel