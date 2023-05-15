Rabbi Pinto was asked about the judicial reform; Watch his answer

During a class held at the home of media celebrity Ofira Assayeg, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto was asked by media personality Noam Edri about the judicial reform and the social chasm it was causing in Israel.

He said, "I want to ask you about it because I know that you always talk about the importance of unity in the State. Unfortunately, in the last 4 months, there has been a very large division in the nation because of the judicial reform. Because I know that the prime minister likes you, I want to ask; do you think it will end well and won’t tear the people apart?"

Rabbi Pinto listened to the question and replied: "First of all, we don’t deal in politics. When lies and flattery are wedded to each other the outcome is politics. Politics is not good, no. In recent years, it has become an absolute disgrace."

Shuva Israel

Rabbi Pinto continued with his answer: "And another thing, we personally think - most of our students were in the army and served in the army - but I don't want to talk about it, I have no right to say anything about it. I have the right to pray, speak, ask, and do," added Rabbi Pinto.

He further clarified, "We think that the more religion stays in the background and doesn't get close to politics - the better it is. Both here and in America. We also see this in America. Jews shouldn't get close to the gentile politics, not with the right, and not with the left. We are only one and a half percent of the world. It's not always good to rush to be at the top."

Rabbi Pinto focused on what needs to be done here in Israel. He said: "Here, we need to pray for mercy, for peace." He said: "In our yeshivas - we have 87 yeshivas - we forbade everyone to get involved, not here nor there, not to express an opinion, not to say anything. It is none of our business. We do not understand it. We do not understand the army. We do not have the right to talk about these things. We have a right to pray instead of being involved in these things," said Rabbi Pinto.

The class at Assayeg's house took place during Rabbi Pinto's visit to Israel where he gave inspirational talks to the Shuva Israel communities throughout the country. From Israel, Rabbi Pinto continued to Dubai, where he is expected to give Torah talks, be available for advice and blessings, and meet with the Kingdom's senior officials.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel