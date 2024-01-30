Rambam Director General's key London visit: Speaks at House of Lords

January 30, 2024 – Professor Michael (Miki) Halberthal, Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel’s Director General was invited by Lord Bew of the House of Lords and the Royal London Hospital this week to speak to key figures about Rambam’s novel solutions to the challenges Israel’s health care system is facing during the current situation. Professor Halberthal also met with prominent Jewish community members.

Since the horrific events of October 7 and the Swords of Iron War being fought on two fronts – in Gaza and the Northern border – Rambam has prepared itself for all possible scenarios. Over his three days in London, Professor Halberthal also met with several distinguished supporters and political influencers, imparting Rambam’s crucial work during the war. In the photo: (from left to right) Chazan Avromi Freilich, Rochelle Freilich, and Professor Miki Halberthal (credit: Rambam HCC)

Upon Professor Halberthal’s arrival, he was hosted by Chazan Avromi and Rochelle Freilich of the Hampstead Garden Suburb United Synagogue for an elegant evening, at which 100 Jewish community members were in attendance. As part of the synagogue’s Tuesday night education program, Professor Halberthal spoke with the congregants about how Rambam is handling the difficult circumstance it is confronting.

Helicopter landings, stretchers rushing to the emergency room, trauma data and Israeli medical innovation are not the typical, everyday content discussed on the floor of the House of Lords in London, the oldest parliamentary institution in the world. But for two hours on Wednesday, this is exactly what was presented in one of the old and elegant halls. Invited by Lord Bew of Northern Ireland, Professor Halberthal's detailed presentation was entitled “Providing Health Care in Every Scenario – Commitment Leads to Novel Solutions” and delivered to the House of Lords and distinguished guests. The lecture focused on the many critical war-preparedness actions the hospital is taking, including readying its Sammy Ofer Fortified Underground Emergency Hospital to receive thousands of patients should the need arise, training Israeli Defense Force (IDF) personnel in emergency life-saving procedures, and receiving wounded soldiers from both fronts in varied conditions. He pointed out that all this and more has been accomplished with the absence of many hospital staff, including head physicians and nurses. Professor Halberthal placed special emphasis on Rambam’s expertise in treating war-related trauma. With Rambam housing the North’s only Level 1 Trauma Center as well as its Teaching Center for Trauma, Emergency, and Mass Casualty Situations, which trains organizations world-wide. Rambam has an obligation and mandate to share its abundant knowledge and experience with the world. In the Photo: Anne Weaver, Clinical Director, Major Trauma Centre at Royal London Hospital; Professor Miki Halberthal, and Dr. Hany Bahouth. (credit: Rambam HCC)

The invitation to speak was extended to Professor Halberthal by Lord Bew, current member of the House of Lords and Chairman of the Israel support group, “UK Israel Future Projects,” as well as the Chairman of the Anglo-Israel Association. Lord Bew's relationship with Israel, and specifically Haifa, dates back to 1967.

On the third and final day, he met with essential administrative staff at the Royal London Hospital, where they discussed future collaborations. Professor Halberthal was accompanied by Rambam’s Director, Emergency Medicine and Trauma System Section, Dr. Hany Bahouth in this crucial visit. The hospital's leadership, including Dr. Malik Ramadhan, Medical Director of the Royal London Hospital, were excited by the prospects of joint efforts between the two health care centers and plan to continue their conversation.

Professor Halberthal was honored to be invited to and speak at the House of Lords about Rambam’s emergency preparedness. His trip to London signifies the importance of keeping the international community apprised of the work Rambam is doing to care for and protect Northern Israel’s citizens, shining a beacon of hope for Israel during these challenging days.

