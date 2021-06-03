Rom Raviv is making the world of podcasting accessible with his genius

Rom Raviv is a rising podcaster and a six-figure entrepreneur. He is the 20-year-old founder of the company Podblade , a white label podcast launch/editing company. With his innovative ideas and focus on what the company needs, Rom's company has already started generating six figures.

Besides his company, Rom Raviv is also managing his own podcast called “Spreading Success”, wherein he interviews business giants like Grant Cardone, David Meltzer, and others like them.

At such a young age, the Florida-based entrepreneur manages a team of twelve at Podblade.. His company is turning heads in the market with its one-of-a-kind idea and its impeccable commitment to taking care of each and every customer. Podblade's growth has been entirely organic, not having spent even a dollar on advertising, validating the need for their offer in the marketplace.

Conception Of Company

The initial idea of providing podcast editing services was born out of the hardship Rom Raviv himself faced. He started his podcast at the age of 18 after listening to a speaker rave about the podcasting industry. At the beginning of his career Rom was running a solo show. He was responsible for researching, editing the audio and video, and creating social media graphics to promote the podcast. He would spend seven to eight hours per episode without earning a single penny out of it.

Raviv grew irritated with how long the editing process took when it started delaying episode launch dates and began wasting time he could spend ideating and creating new episodes. His life would be easier if he could hire an audio engineer, but as an 18-year-old, he could not afford it. He was on the verge of quitting until it struck him that there could be fellow podcasters who must be facing similar issues, and he could help them. So he conceptualized the idea of Podblade, one of a kind white label podcast editing and launching company.

What Are The Problems That Podblade Solves?

Generally, Podcast editing companies use google drive for sharing files for editing. They interact through emails about comments, revisions, and crucial points. This process is convenient for a single episode but can be confusing while working on multiple episodes. Also, tracking payments of each project and keeping a record can be a daunting process.

So he came up with the idea of Podblade, a company that would provide all of these services under one umbrella. Today Podbalde uses a portal system that integrates all files, payments, orders, chats, and order history into one place. It has dramatically reduced the friction of dropbox and clunky email threads. It has created a conducive environment for both the team and the client. Furthermore, by managing the operational aspects of podcasting, Rom Raviv has freed time in the life of his clients.

Rom Raviv quickly realized that competition was fierce in the podcast editing market. Spending on ads could help, but it would be time-consuming and require a lot of money. So he came up with the idea of offering white label services. “White label services” are services wherein one company produces a product but is sold by another company. Through this, he converted his competition into his customers. By passing on their work to Podblade, businesses could focus more on bringing new clients instead of managing their existing ones.

Providing white labeled services along with other podcasting services has led to Podblade's exponential growth. White labelling has allowed Podblade to focus on the operational aspect of the business. As of now, the company has edited for 200 plus podcasters, 25+ genres, and over 12,000,000 downloads.

Podblade also helps in launching White label Podcast for its clients. With multiple podcasters and companies to manage, Podblades appoints personal managers for every podcaster. Podblade’s personal manager helps their client hire a team of like-minded individuals to grow the podcast. This personal manager understands their vision, mission and works in close proximity with the podcast owner. The manager helps them envision their podcast as a brand, and together they brainstorm on the voice of the brand, the ethos of the podcast, and the topics of the content.

The company also helps its customers build a personal brand and maintain its consistency across all social media platforms. Branding is an essential element of a podcast. Branding includes the colors, the font, the logo, and the tone a podcast uses to convey its message. The half-eaten apple has become synonymous with the brand of Apple. Likewise, viewers should be able to distinguish a podcast just by having a look at it.