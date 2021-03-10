When a person invests over $100,000 toward independent education, you know they are serious about their work. Sarasota-based Ron Earley did exactly that, and today, is the embodiment of a Sales God. Through direct sales and passive income investments, he generates multiple 7-figure revenue streams through his company Heavy Marketing, LLC.

If you are looking to sharpen your sales skills or those of your marketing team, Ronald has some great tips for outstanding sales pitches.

Know What You Are Selling

It is critical to know your company and the product or service you are selling like the back of your hand. It is equally important to be genuinely passionate about what you are pitching. If you don’t believe in your product/service, how can you expect anyone else to? And don’t try to hoodwink people, they will be able to tell whether you believe in what you are presenting. Be prepared to answer any question you are asked. Don’t flub an answer; record the question, get an accurate answer, and get back to the person immediately.

Know Your Audience

Before you make your pitch, find out everything you can about your audience and their company. This will allow you to taper your presentation for maximum results. It will also show your audience you have taken the time to find out more about them, which is usually appreciated. This also means you will be able to connect with them more effectively. Do not ever underestimate the importance of making this connection during a pitch.

Offer a Solution

One of the biggest aspects of a pitch is to explain why your audience needs your product/service. Do not deliver a presentation from a sales mindset but as a solution provider. Explain how your product/service will meet a company’s need and what the advantages are to that company. Even better, identify how your product/solution can deliver long-term results, as this will provide long-term revenues.

No Pitch is Static

Your pitch to Billy’s Bakery and Casey’s Crafts will likely be two very different presentations. This ties in with knowing your audience and the solution you are offering. You must taper your pitch to each customer, and even if you think you know your audience, this can change at the drop of a hat. If your audience is not what you expected, be ready to alter your pitch on the spot. It can never be static but always dynamic, and the same holds true for the salesperson.

Be Focused with Key Talking Points

Time is money. Respect your audience’s time by keeping your pitch short, to the point, and focus on key points that can briefly summarize a large amount of information. If people want to ask questions, let them, and take things from there. Key talking points also allow you to use repetition, a powerful sales tool that drives your product/service deeper into a person’s mind.

Notice how these tips seamlessly weave together. Again, this is a characteristic of a great pitch. By keeping things genuine and fluid, you are taking the first steps to marketing success. And a successful pitch means a boost to your business.