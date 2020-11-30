The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ryan Pownall Shares 5 Insights to Help Entrepreneurs Flourish Amid the Pandemic

COVID-19 hasn't just been an attack on our health; it's been an attack on our economies.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 10:16
(photo credit: RYAN POWNALL)
COVID-19 hasn't just been an attack on our health; it's been an attack on our economies. Industries across the world have been left reeling by the body blows the pandemic has delivered in quick succession. Yet already, the green shoots of recovery have begun to appear. Through innovation and thinking outside of the box, many brands and entrepreneurs have not only successfully dealt with the threat posed by COVID-19 but have also stayed one step ahead of the curve and flourished during what has been an uncertain and testing period. 
Ryan Pownall is one such individual. His PR company, Social Press Agency, has never been in better shape, and the 28-year-old from Canada is keen to share with other entrepreneurs his top five insights on how to bring your 'A' game to the table during the pandemic. 
Deal with what is in Front of You
As every card player knows, you can only play the hand you're dealt, and the same goes for the pandemic. There's no good worrying about the future or the way things used to be; you've got to concentrate on the here and now and adapt to what's currently happening in the world. During the pandemic, many businesses that relied on physical interaction had to be creative and brainstorm different ways to get their product to the client. Free delivery, subscription models, and consolidating their online presence were integral to the new way of doing business.
Identify and Neutralize the Threat 
An unknown enemy is a dangerous and unbeatable foe, but when you know an enemy, you can study their weakness and effectively neutralize them. Now we know the effects COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns have on supply chains, footfall, and purchasing, we can identify the trends and adapt our business models accordingly. In other words, learn from your mistakes and that of others, and ensure they don't happen again.
Think and Act Outside of the Box
In my experience, many entrepreneurs are great at coming up with answers to 'what-if' scenarios. Still, when it mattered, they failed to put any tangible solutions in place when the daily operations of the businesses were threatened. Your Plan B during a pandemic shouldn't just be on paper; it should have already been tried and tested if you want to be game fit and match ready. Thinking outside of the box is all well and good, but now is the time to act.
Keep on Top of Your Tech 
With staff working remotely and your online presence acting as your shop window to the world, it's never been more important to be on top of your technological game. If there's a new development or app that can help improve your business, you need to know about it. Because if you don't, your competitors will. 
Be Bold, Take Risks! 
You'll find a lot of people who will tell you that a worldwide pandemic is no time to take risks. I suggest it presents the perfect opportunity for those who can keep their nerve and head, to make their name and fortune. In any situation, there is an opportunity if you know where to look. It could be taking new approaches to stale and worn-out formats, or it could be making a move when everyone else is paralyzed by caution. Either way, COVID-19 is going to be around for the long haul, so do everything in your power to ensure your business is too. 
 


