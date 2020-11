You'll find a lot of people who will tell you that a worldwide pandemic is no time to take risks. I suggest it presents the perfect opportunity for those who can keep their nerve and head, to make their name and fortune. In any situation, there is an opportunity if you know where to look. It could be taking new approaches to stale and worn-out formats, or it could be making a move when everyone else is paralyzed by caution. Either way, COVID-19 is going to be around for the long haul, so do everything in your power to ensure your business is too.