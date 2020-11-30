COVID-19 hasn't just been an attack on our health; it's been an attack on our economies. Industries across the world have been left reeling by the body blows the pandemic has delivered in quick succession. Yet already, the green shoots of recovery have begun to appear. Through innovation and thinking outside of the box, many brands and entrepreneurs have not only successfully dealt with the threat posed by COVID-19 but have also stayed one step ahead of the curve and flourished during what has been an uncertain and testing period.



Ryan Pownall is one such individual. His PR company, Social Press Agency, has never been in better shape, and the 28-year-old from Canada is keen to share with other entrepreneurs his top five insights on how to bring your 'A' game to the table during the pandemic.

Deal with what is in Front of You

As every card player knows, you can only play the hand you're dealt, and the same goes for the pandemic. There's no good worrying about the future or the way things used to be; you've got to concentrate on the here and now and adapt to what's currently happening in the world. During the pandemic, many businesses that relied on physical interaction had to be creative and brainstorm different ways to get their product to the client. Free delivery, subscription models, and consolidating their online presence were integral to the new way of doing business.

Identify and Neutralize the Threat

An unknown enemy is a dangerous and unbeatable foe, but when you know an enemy, you can study their weakness and effectively neutralize them. Now we know the effects COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns have on supply chains, footfall, and purchasing, we can identify the trends and adapt our business models accordingly. In other words, learn from your mistakes and that of others, and ensure they don't happen again.

Think and Act Outside of the Box

In my experience, many entrepreneurs are great at coming up with answers to 'what-if' scenarios. Still, when it mattered, they failed to put any tangible solutions in place when the daily operations of the businesses were threatened. Your Plan B during a pandemic shouldn't just be on paper; it should have already been tried and tested if you want to be game fit and match ready. Thinking outside of the box is all well and good, but now is the time to act.

Keep on Top of Your Tech

With staff working remotely and your online presence acting as your shop window to the world, it's never been more important to be on top of your technological game. If there's a new development or app that can help improve your business, you need to know about it. Because if you don't, your competitors will.

Be Bold, Take Risks!