Should you dress up your children in costumes on Purim?

The holiday of Purim is approaching with its various commandments and customs. One of the topics that comes up is the custom of dressing up on Purim, a popular custom especially among the youth. Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto addressed the issue in his last talk.

He explained, "In ancient times in Morocco they did not put on costumes, and even the great earlier legal decisors clearly said not to wear costumes on Purim. They were apprehensive about the commandment that 'a man would not wear a woman's dress' and non-Jewish customs.

"Many cited the words of our master the Chida in his book Lev David (Chapter 29): ‘In my eyes the matter is simple. On this day, the progeny of Amalek were slaughtered, and Haman who was the head of this wicked house had his downfall. If on this day all the Jews would follow a holy schedule, and their joy would be dedicated only to heaven, and the rest of the day every person would be studying Torah as much as he can, we would achieve the complete Redemption.’

"Responsa Mahari Mintz (#15), one of the last Rishonim who lived about five hundred years ago, mentions the custom of wearing costumes on Purim. The story involving the Chazon Ish is well known. A man came to his house on the day of Purim, with his five-year-old daughter dressed like a boy. The Chazon Ish rebuked him and took a cloth from his house and told him to cover his daughter."

Rabbi Pinto elucidated, "Here in Morocco in earlier times, they did not wear costumes, and it goes without saying that no man would wear woman's clothes, for there is no permit for such a thing ever. But the Bnei Issachar (Month of Adar, essay 9) tells us: ‘The custom was to change into various garments during the Purim feast and celebrations. I’ll tell you what I feel about it. I saw in the holy Zohar (Parashat Shelah)... they used to dress in different clothes to recall the amazing miracle when God, blessed be He, lifted Mordechai and Esther up and clothed them in precious spiritual garments which the righteous wear in heaven.’

"Maor v‘Shemesh (Mishpatim) approves of the Jewish custom to wear non-Jewish clothes on Purim. The Sefat Emet (Purim) also agrees, and many other holy books explain the purpose of this custom and sat that it is praiseworthy."

Rabbi Pinto mentioned an incident that happened with the Rema (500 years ago): "The Rema died on Lag ba'Omer at age 33. They eulogized him only 32 times. Then one of the righteous individuals who was attending the funeral stood up and said the 33rd eulogy: ‘The Rema used to wear a mask on Purim.’ The others saw this as having great meaning, and many deep secrets were written about why he did so. The holy Rabbi Zadok of Lublin wrote in Likutei Amarim (#16), that it is a custom to engage in jesting on Purim because of the great rejoicing in the heavens when the plans of the wicked and the nations of the world suffered a sudden reversal.

Summing up, Rabbi Pinto pointed out to his Shuva Yisrael community the proper way to dress up on Purim: "If our holy community wants to let their children wear costumes, they should be careful to dress them up only like holy, righteous and pious individuals to instill in them love and reverence for God. The children should certainly not get dressed up like anything that would imply impurity. No man should wear woman's clothing and no woman should wear man's clothing, because this is very harmful to the soul including for children."

Rabbi Pinto’s final advice for the approaching Yom Purim: "Whoever stretches out his hand should be given charity. One can achieve tremendous insights on Purim. It is a time of salvation and mercy, and God gives things that He doesn’t give during the year. If a person desires holiness, God will confer on him holiness and purity."

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel