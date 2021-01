The path was not easy for Tony Chang, though. He spent time as a realtor with Keller Williams and time working at a local 24-hour Fitness, but never quite felt like he was fitting in. “I struggled to find myself. I struggled to find out what I wanted to do. I struggled to make a name for myself.” Facing fiscal, spiritual, and emotional grievances in his life, Chang was not sure where to turn next. “I went through a period where I had a negative balance in my checking account and had to use my points from my credit card to keep afloat,” he shares. “The most difficult challenge I am so happy to have overcome is really having self-worth, self-confidence, and self-acceptance to put myself out there for the world to experience.”