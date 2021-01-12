The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Struggle to Success: Tony Chang has Realigns Himself in Search of Financial Freedom

“I struggled to find myself. I struggled to find out what I wanted to do. I struggled to make a name for myself.”

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 12, 2021 11:25
(photo credit: TONY CHANG)
(photo credit: TONY CHANG)
“Super Jewelry Co. was created back in 2018 because I wanted freedom in my life. Financial freedom, mainly. To do what I want, when I want, how I want, because I want.” Tony Chang spent many years attempting to find his place. A life of uncertainty, stemming even from his youth, has led to Chang discovering more and more about himself with each obstacle placed in front of him. Now looking to take Super Jewelry Co worldwide, Chang is taking his past experiences to provide the best for his clients.
After years of moving from city to city with his family as a child, Tony Chang spent most of his youth in the southern California city of Ranchos Palos Verdes. Upon his high school graduation, Chang set off on a path to earn himself a graduate’s degree. Along the way, however, he slowly began to realize that this path may not be the one for him. Coming to these realizations also meant Chang was coming to face the fear of starting over in his career path. “Honestly, it was horrible and challenging,” Chang shares. Acquiring a desire for financial freedom after reading Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad, Tony began taking the right steps to entrepreneurship.
The path was not easy for Tony Chang, though. He spent time as a realtor with Keller Williams and time working at a local 24-hour Fitness, but never quite felt like he was fitting in. “I struggled to find myself. I struggled to find out what I wanted to do. I struggled to make a name for myself.” Facing fiscal, spiritual, and emotional grievances in his life, Chang was not sure where to turn next. “I went through a period where I had a negative balance in my checking account and had to use my points from my credit card to keep afloat,” he shares. “The most difficult challenge I am so happy to have overcome is really having self-worth, self-confidence, and self-acceptance to put myself out there for the world to experience.”
Chang’s life turned on a dime after a chance run-in with the CEO of Ablaze International Corporation. Six years of working for Ablaze gave Chang the necessary education and experience in the jewelry industry, as well as entrepreneurial confidence, to finally make the life-changing decision to become his own boss. In 2018, Tony Chang founded Super Jewelry Co. and began building a worldwide brand that sells 10K and 14K fine real gold jewelry and custom pieces. The southern California entrepreneur has created a brand identity that puts the customer first. “I get back to my clients within 24 hours after they have contacted me. I make it easy for them to do business with me by interacting with them as I would a friend,” Chang states.
Now a well-established and recognized jeweler himself, Tony Chang shares that his path to success was not the easiest. “I went through mental breakdowns because I was so used to being an employee but, when I got into business for myself, I literally had to put my old-self and mentality to death,” recalled Chang. His biggest tip to young entrepreneurs, though, is to not rely on yourself to do all the work. “You'll have more fun and manifest your goals faster with a great team of people, even friends, who share the same vision as you.” The budding jeweler is set for massive success if he continues to play his cards right.
 


Tags finance Businessman Jewelry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Granting David Ben Moshe temporary residence is unneeded litmus test

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Oded Revivi

Democracy in the US and Israel is being tested - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by