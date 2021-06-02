The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

TalentEducators – On the lookout for Jewish educators

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JUNE 2, 2021 10:20
(photo credit: RABBI AHARONI CARMEL)
(photo credit: RABBI AHARONI CARMEL)
 
“When you’re a Jewish educator,” says Rabbi Aharoni Carmel, “You’re not just delivering educational material. You’re trying to nurture a soul.” Carmel, a master educator in Israel and the US, has been building Jewish character in students for more than two decades. Today, he heads TalentEducators, a global initiative that aims to address the growing challenge of recruiting and retaining quality Jewish educators in the United States, Great Britain, Canada, and Scotland. 
TalentEducators was established as a joint program between Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and The Jewish Agency and represents the broad vision of both organizations in assisting Jewish communities around the world. “For more than 70 years,” explains Carmel, “the State of Israel received support – money, resources, manpower, lobbying – from Diaspora Jews. It’s now time for the State of Israel to give back.”
In most Western countries, Carmel explains, being an educator is not perceived as a prestigious occupation, nor does it pay well. “Smart, talented, and successful people do not, for the most part, go into the field of education,” he says. While Carmel hastens to add that there are many dedicated and talented Jewish educators working today, there is a personnel shortage that must be addressed. “Our end goal,” he says, “is getting talented people who inspire.”
TalentEducators maps the demand in Jewish formal and informal education, profiles those who can deliver, and matches them successfully while providing them with a support network. The organization’s long-term goal is to discover untapped talent so that those who receive proper training, mentoring, and support can become excellent Jewish educators. Most every community, he explains, has within it a group of potential Jewish educators. “We have found that in every community, there are people that have not been fully utilized and can really grow into a role of educator.”
First, Carmel and his team build a database of teaching vacancies to assess the demand for educators in a particular location, creating relationships with these different educational institutions to truly understand their mission. Next, they match the database with a list of recruited educators based on various criteria and recommend several candidates to the local schools. Finally, TalentEducators provides a support system for would-be educators, providing training that enables new educators – in both formal and informal Jewish education – to hit the ground running, with a personalized plan tailored to the strengths of each individual, offering mentoring sessions and a cohort with other new educators that will meet monthly to discuss and analyze their experiences.  
TalentEducators began this past year, and as a result, most of the planned mentoring and cohort sessions had to be conducted online. As the effects of Covid lessen, Carmel expects that face-to-face mentoring and meetings of cohorts will resume. Last year, TalentEducators placed 38 educators in positions worldwide, and this year, Carmel plans to increase the number to 65.
Rabbi Aharoni Carmel is on the lookout for prospective Jewish educators to teach Hebrew language, Zionism, Israel, and classic Jewish studies, in both formal and informal settings and says that the events of the past year, he says, have changed people’s priorities. 
“I think that Covid shook the world and caused people to rethink their lives and their careers.” Few professions in life, says Carmel, are as satisfying or as fulfilling as Jewish education. “Even if it is not your long-term career goal, come for three years. Give three years to the Jewish people, and we will support you. We will give you the tools, and you will never regret that experience.” Click here to learn more about training to become a Jewish educator. If you have the personality and the passion, you can change lives. 
 
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Going global: UAE-Israel business conference to be streamed live

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by