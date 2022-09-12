We live in an incredible world where mobile phones (9 billion) outnumber people (7.7 billion). But what are the telecommunications companies really going through in the age of a new technological revolution? What are the tendencies and the prospects?

Telecom industry – now and then

Lately, the telecommunications industry has been one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing sectors in the world. If in 2021 the market volume was equal to $ 1707.96 billion, in 2028 the estimated revenue is thought to be worth $ 2467.01 billion. More than that, in the next three years the volume of investments is expected to reach the record level of $ 40 billion.

Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the telecom industry development. While the whole world was getting used to the new reality, telecommunications providers were getting great benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of the telecommunications sector as never before because the global communications traffic has increased at least by 1.5-2 times. However, such an unexpected increase has also become a serious challenge for the telecom industry and has revealed its weaknesses. The overload of systems has become a certain boost to the search for new solutions.

Thus, at the moment the main development vectors of the telecom are 5G technologies, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, security enhancement, and gain of productivity. More than ever before, telecommunications companies should keep abreast of modern technologies and maintain an intra-industry dialogue. The ideal way to do it is to participate in annual thematic conferences and events.

Events in the telecommunications industry – why are they so important?

Every year more than 100 telecommunications trade shows and conferences are held all over the world. Sometimes the importance of these conferences is underestimated which leads to significant technological backwardness of many companies and, as usual, ends up in a crisis. Such events not only unite the key industry players – they are considered to be a powerful impetus for the development of the entire telecom industry.

The most popular exhibitions are Mobile World Congress, Wireless Global Congress, MVNOs World Congress, as well as the upcoming CommunicAsia, Iot Tech Expo Global, RFID & Wireless IoT Tommorrow, and many others.

The most recent conference was EUROPE 2022 GCCM – Berlin. The summit was held on the 23-24th of June and was based on the Carrier Community worldwide telecommunications platform. Carrier Community is an advanced telecommunications club that unites innovative companies in the field of telecom service providers.

The main goal of Carrier Community is to create a unique platform for the exchange of information and contacts. Carrier Community provides the telecommunications industry with a unique place for meetings and dialogue, where participants can exchange ideas, contacts, and innovative business discoveries.

The biggest conference is thought to be Mobile World Congress. It is an annual trade show where the industry giants (like Deutsche Telekom, Ciena, China Mobile International, and others) meet agile and flexible startups that share their experience and expertise. The best thing about such kinds of trade shows is that they are created for a vast professional audience. They bring together the largest telecommunications service providers and stakeholders from completely different areas: data communication, voice telecommunications, SMS, mobile communication, VAS, Internet, Internet providers, etc.

The participants study the prospects for business development in the post-pandemic world, discuss the latest market trends at expert panels and knowledge exchange sessions and demonstrate their latest products. Among the most topical and recent trends are the decreasing value of tower assets, the emphasis on 5G communications, which by 2023 already promise to occupy 10% of the global market, the Internet of Things (IoT), the development of which is closely linked to the capacities of 5G communications and last but not least, the cybersecurity management.

Startups of today, giants of tomorrow

The British “Bringo Group" appeared 3 years ago as an IT startup founded by Alexander Suvorov. The competitive advantage of this company is a unique software developed to recognize in a record period of time the nature of messages (whether they are advertising, notification, or service messages). During its presence on the market, Bringo Group has entered the top 10 largest SMS providers, has captured 10% of the global market in its segment, and also has started to serve one-third of the world's population. Bringo Group works with more than 200 global telecom operators, and among the clients of the former startup there are such IT mastodons as Google, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat, Microsoft, and many others.

Bringo Group participates a lot in all kinds of trade shows and conferences. At the EUROPE GCCM – Berlin summit during the discussion of the data security issue (that every year becomes more and more serious due to the increased cyber-attacks and database hacking), Bringo Group was one of the companies that proposed a solution to the problem. The company has developed its own software to ensure the security of mobile communications users. Moreover, at this moment Bringo Group is working on another interesting project. This is a software that will allow parents to track third children’s actions on the Internet and thereby protect them from traumatic content.

Without any doubt, the future of the telecommunications industry is closely connected with the development of innovative technologies. The main question is whether telecom companies will be able to quickly adapt to new realities or not. Anyway, the recent conferences have given us hope. The future is for the companies like Bringo Group: with a flexible approach and an emphasis on advanced IT technologies.

