The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The Best of Both Worlds

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the way people are looking at real estate

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 21:56
(photo credit: HIGHLINE PAPUSHADO GROUP)
(photo credit: HIGHLINE PAPUSHADO GROUP)
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the way people are looking at real estate, Yehoram Bar Shai, Co-CEO of Misgav, a leading residential projects marketing company recently told The Jerusalem Post.
"If before the coronavirus people would buy a two-bedroom apartment in Israel for an investment or as a second home, today we see people looking for homes that they actually would like to live in," he said.
Today, however, Bar Shai explained, real estate prices in prime locations in Israel, such as Tel Aviv, are constantly increasing and finding a spacious apartment at affordable prices has become a major challenge for home buyers.
“If we are talking about the coronavirus, people need to understand that this is a temporary problem, and once it is over the prices will only increase,” he said.  “We've seen this with the intifada, with war, with [real estate] tax legislation, we've been in this business for many years and we’ve seen that after every crisis the prices shoot up.”
Bar Shai’s latest project, the twin Highline towers in Ramat Gan, are being developed by The Red Sea Group, a real estate development group founded by Eli Papouchado. The group has 50 years of experience initiating and managing real estate holdings around the globe, including some 40 hotels across Europe and countless residential projects worldwide and leading developments in Israel including the prestigious Neve Tzedek Tower in Tel Aviv.  
As such, Highline features two sleek and ultra-modern 29-story apartment buildings with striking views of Tel Aviv, the Mediterranean Sea and the Jerusalem hills.
The buildings feature three to four-bedroom luxury apartments on the first through 25th floors, all with balconies, as well as coveted four-bedroom midi and maxi penthouses on the upper floors.  The 29th floors feature a some 200 m² spectacular five bedroom penthouse with a 160 m² balcony including a private pool and breath-taking views of the Tel Aviv skyline and the Mediterranean Sea, and a second penthouse facing the North East with views to the Sea and towards the Jerusalem hills.
"People have always wanted spacious homes, but now we are seeing an ever-growing demand for these larger and more spacious apartments," he said.

(photo credit: HIGHLINE PAPUSHADO GROUP)
As such, the midi and maxi penthouses were designed with this concept in mind, offering 150m² apartments – a rare find in the city center - that were tailor made to try and suit the needs of the residents, and include extra spacious living quarters, grandiose balconies, and even a separate suite for guests.
All the apartments benefit from open interiors, high ceilings and spacious floor plans. Additionally, from the grand lobby to the private fitness room and a lavish residents' club and even down to the hotel-style apartment numbers, the project provides an atmosphere of a vacation-style living.
“Additionally, we have brought our expertise in the hospitality industry to this residential project, and you’ll find it in the finer details,” he added.
With regards to the location, the project is nestled on a small side street in Ramat Gan right on the border with Tel Aviv, situated to provide the best of both worlds – a quaint neighborhood feel, with restaurants, cafes, parks, schools, and synagogues as well as one of Israel’s main railway stations all within walking distance and the bustling metropolis of Tel Aviv easily accessible just a few minutes away.
“I don’t believe that the pricing gap between Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan will last indefinitely, especially with the new light rail under construction that will connect the two cities at unprecedented speed.”
As such, perhaps the most attractive point of the Highline project is its pricing – a three bedroom apartment stands at NIS 3.9 million, while the four bedroom 195 m²  mini penthouse with a 50m²  balcony on the 28th floor stands at NIS 7.9 million – a price point that is near impossible to find in neighboring Tel Aviv.   
"Papouchado has the ability to recognize the most attractive up and coming areas - we've done this around the world, and throughout our various projects in Israel," Bar Shai said. Indeed, the development group was one of the first to develop the Westminster neighborhood in London - opening the Park Plaza Hotel and other real estate projects there - an area which has since blossomed as well as to initiate the Neve Tzedek Towers in the Neve Tzedek neighborhood in Tel Aviv, today one of the city’s most sought after locations.
“This is the next big thing in terms of value - the incredible location combined with the attractive prices that you can't find in Tel Aviv," he said. "There is an opportunity here that will not return."
For more information about this project, click here:
 


Tags business israel real estate real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by