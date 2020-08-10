The city that never sleeps

The air, the energy, the buzz. The power to lure people in, entice them with its charm and get them to keep coming back. Tel Aviv is one of the real estate world’s most sought after cities. Boasting a stunning shore line, cultural, culinary and business centers, the city that truly never sleeps caters to luxury urban living at it’s best. One of the most popular locations in the city is the northern side of Tel Aviv. These classic neighborhoods are characterized by boutique living. So how does one choose the right location in the most sought after city in Israel?

We decided to ask Acro Real Estate, Israel’s leading Tel Aviv developer, to share with us some of the gems hidden away in each of the most popular corners of the city and the price tags will surprise you!

The first neighborhood we will be exploring in Tel Aviv is the stylish Shikun Tzammeret neighborhood, just moments from Kikar Hamedina, the city’s famous shopping circle. Acro Real Estate is one of Israel's foremost real estate companies specializing in luxury buildings of impressive size that have transformed the face of the city and become iconic architectural landmarks in their own right. The company is able to draw on many years of extensive experience in initiating and establishing a wide range of upscale residential, office, commercial, and hotel projects. Acro Real Estate's shareholders include the prominent Phoenix insurance group, which provides Acro with solid financial backing and dependable economic strength.The first neighborhood we will be exploring in Tel Aviv is the stylish Shikun Tzammeret neighborhood, just moments from Kikar Hamedina, the city’s famous shopping circle.

Golf Neot Afeka Project (photo credit: ACRO REAL ESTATE)

Acro Real Estate, Aviv Group, and LR Real Estate are writing the latest chapter in the Tzameret neighborhood’s classic tale: the elegant new residences at Wissotsky 6, a magnificent new complex destined to become a true Tel Aviv classic. Designed with precise attention to detail, Wissotsky 6 merges seamlessly with the unique urban fabric of its classic surroundings, meticulously preserving that quintessential Tel Aviv character while, at the same time, breathing fresh life into a long-established neighborhood.

The striking interior design, by architect Irma Orenstein, follows this architectural language through the skillful use of clean, continuous surfaces and long angles that link the buildings on the ground floor and corridors to create a single, uninterrupted space. The project includes 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of unique premium residences. Wissotsky 6 is just a moment away from top cultural, leisure, and entertainment destinations, enticing stores and brands in Kikar Hamedina’s famous shopping circle, bustling cafés and restaurants, lush gardens and last but not least, excellent educational institutions.

“We were searching for a luxury Tel Aviv property that would allow us to be in the center of everything”, explained Ronnie who moved to Tel Aviv from the UK early last year. "We love the Tel Aviv buzz but greenery and privacy were also important for us. Another element that was non negotiable for us was close proximity to the best schools for our children. The ShikunTzammeret neighborhood seemed to provide everything we were yearning for."

Bart - New Residential Complex in Green Ramat Aviv (photo credit: ACRO REAL ESTATE) Another project turning heads of both home goers and investors alike is Bart in Ramat Aviv. This residential masterpiece by Gidi Bar Orian is comprised of three 5-story buildings and offers 1-4 bedroom apartments and several penthouses in low-rise buildings that preserve the neighborhood’s authentic character. Quite simply, it is the perfect solution for those who dream of living in the city without giving up green spaces and a pastoral atmosphere.

Near many cultural, entertainment and leisure venues, Bart is located in the heart of Ramat Aviv with the famous Mall and university.



Just a stroll away. It is also within walking distance from the beach, close to Tel Aviv University and a variety of community services, sports centers and country clubs. Bart was designed as more than a residential complex, but more of a home for people looking for a particular lifestyle. If you delve a little further north, just moments from the ocean shore, you will find another new development that is positioned in one of the city's most sought after neighborthoods, Neot Afeka. Built on the iconic landmark once known as the Golf-Kitan Complex, this luxury project boasts a 3 dun am green park in the center and a collection of boutique stores and cafes, ensuring residents have everything they desire, right under their fingertips. With a gym,. Residents lounge, spacious lobby and more, Golf is the hottest residential development Neot Afeka has seen in decades. "The residences will be 8-17 floors high, preserving the unique prestige fabric in the heart of the neighborhood will remain.” Uri Einav, director of sales and development at Acro Real Estate, says that "there is a combination of family life and urbanity in the neighborhood. Community life is vibrant, there is a Scout tribe, the best educational institutions in the city are there and all alongside green spaces, gardens, and within close proximity to The Yarkon Park. The neighborhood is located in the center of North Tel Aviv, without the hustle and bustle of old Tel Aviv. " As for the price range in the area, Uri says that "apartment prices in the north eastern part of the city are relatively favorable as opposed to the city center, where prices may be 30% -40% higher." Smart investors are also taking interest in the Golf Complexes. Investors who are looking for projects in Tel Aviv and have a budget of NIS 3-3.5 million, find relatively old apartments, sometimes without an elevator, without parking, without a balcony. In the golf project, in terms of value for money, they receive a n apartment with high ceilings, a gym and a luxury lobby and residents club, alongside the fantastic location of the neighborhood, with excellent accessibility. “Investors who look ahead, understand the potential for value increases” explains Einav. Just a stroll away. It is also within walking distance from the beach, close to Tel Aviv University and a variety of community services, sports centers and country clubs.Bart was designed as more than a residential complex, but more of a home for people looking for a particular lifestyle.If you delve a little further north, just moments from the ocean shore, you will find another new development that is positioned in one of the city's most sought after neighborthoods, Neot Afeka.Built on the iconic landmark once known as the Golf-Kitan Complex, this luxury project boasts a 3 dun am green park in the center and a collection of boutique stores and cafes, ensuring residents have everything they desire, right under their fingertips. With a gym,. Residents lounge, spacious lobby and more, Golf is the hottest residential development Neot Afeka has seen in decades."The residences will be 8-17 floors high, preserving the unique prestige fabric in the heart of the neighborhood will remain.”Uri Einav, director of sales and development at Acro Real Estate, says that "there is a combination of family life and urbanity in the neighborhood. Community life is vibrant, there is a Scout tribe, the best educational institutions in the city are there and all alongside green spaces, gardens, and within close proximity to The Yarkon Park. The neighborhood is located in the center of North Tel Aviv, without the hustle and bustle of old Tel Aviv. "As for the price range in the area, Uri says that "apartment prices in the north eastern part of the city are relatively favorable as opposed to the city center, where prices may be 30% -40% higher."Smart investors are also taking interest in the Golf Complexes. Investors who are looking for projects in Tel Aviv and have a budget of NIS 3-3.5 million, find relatively old apartments, sometimes without an elevator, without parking, without a balcony. In the golf project, in terms of value for money, they receive a n apartment with high ceilings, a gym and a luxury lobby and residents club, alongside the fantastic location of the neighborhood, with excellent accessibility. “Investors who look ahead, understand the potential for value increases” explains Einav.

There is something about the Tel Aviv energy. An inviting, seductive energy that both draws you in and then gets you carried away.