The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The city that never sleeps

We asked the experts to map out some of the hottest new luxury residential projects in Tel Aviv’s most sought after neighborhoods

By DAN RONVITZ  
AUGUST 11, 2020 12:14
(photo credit: ACRO REAL ESTATE)
(photo credit: ACRO REAL ESTATE)
There is something about the Tel Aviv energy. An inviting, seductive energy that both draws you in and then gets you carried away.
The air, the energy, the buzz. The power to lure people in, entice them with its charm and get them to keep coming back. Tel Aviv is one of the real estate world’s most sought after cities. Boasting a stunning shore line, cultural, culinary and business centers, the city that truly never sleeps caters to luxury urban living at it’s best. One of the most popular locations in the city is the northern side of Tel Aviv. These classic neighborhoods are characterized by boutique living. So how does one choose the right location in the most sought after city in Israel?
We decided to ask Acro Real Estate, Israel’s leading Tel Aviv developer, to share with us some of the gems hidden away in each of the most popular  corners of the city and the price tags will surprise you!
Acro Real Estate is one of Israel's foremost real estate companies specializing in luxury buildings of impressive size that have transformed the face of the city and become iconic architectural landmarks in their own right. The company is able to draw on many years of extensive experience in initiating and establishing a wide range of upscale residential, office, commercial, and hotel projects. Acro Real Estate's shareholders include the prominent Phoenix insurance group, which provides Acro with solid financial backing and dependable economic strength.
The first neighborhood we will be exploring in Tel Aviv is the stylish Shikun Tzammeret neighborhood, just moments from Kikar Hamedina, the city’s famous shopping circle. 
Golf Neot Afeka Project (photo credit: ACRO REAL ESTATE) Golf Neot Afeka Project (photo credit: ACRO REAL ESTATE)
Acro Real Estate, Aviv Group, and LR Real Estate are writing the latest chapter in the Tzameret neighborhood’s classic tale: the elegant new residences at Wissotsky 6, a magnificent new complex destined to become a true Tel Aviv classic. Designed with precise attention to detail, Wissotsky 6 merges seamlessly with the unique urban fabric of its classic surroundings, meticulously preserving that quintessential Tel Aviv character while, at the same time, breathing fresh life into a long-established neighborhood.
The striking interior design, by architect Irma Orenstein, follows this architectural language through the skillful use of clean, continuous surfaces and long angles that link the buildings on the ground floor and corridors to create a single, uninterrupted space. The project includes 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of unique premium residences. Wissotsky 6 is just a moment away from top cultural, leisure, and entertainment destinations, enticing stores and brands in Kikar Hamedina’s famous shopping circle, bustling cafés and restaurants, lush gardens and last but not least, excellent educational institutions. 
“We were searching for a luxury Tel Aviv property that would allow us to be in the center of everything”, explained Ronnie who moved to Tel Aviv from the UK early last year. "We love the Tel Aviv buzz but greenery and privacy were also important for us. Another element that was non negotiable for us was close proximity to the best schools for our children. The ShikunTzammeret neighborhood seemed to provide everything we were yearning for." 
Another project turning heads of both home goers and investors alike is Bart in Ramat Aviv. This residential masterpiece by Gidi Bar Orian is comprised of three 5-story buildings and offers 1-4 bedroom apartments and several penthouses in low-rise buildings that preserve the neighborhood’s authentic character. Quite simply, it is the perfect solution for those who dream of living in the city without giving up green spaces and a pastoral atmosphere.
Bart - New Residential Complex in Green Ramat Aviv (photo credit: ACRO REAL ESTATE)Bart - New Residential Complex in Green Ramat Aviv (photo credit: ACRO REAL ESTATE)
Near many cultural, entertainment and leisure venues, Bart is located in the heart of Ramat Aviv with the famous Mall and university.

Just a stroll away. It is also within walking distance from the beach, close to Tel Aviv University and a variety of community services, sports centers and country clubs. 
Bart was designed as more than a residential complex, but more of a home for people looking for a particular lifestyle.  
If you delve a little further north, just moments from the ocean shore, you will find another new development that is positioned in one of the city's most sought after neighborthoods, Neot Afeka.
Built on the iconic landmark once known as the Golf-Kitan Complex, this luxury project boasts a 3 dun am green park in the center and a collection of boutique stores and cafes, ensuring residents have everything they desire, right under their fingertips. With a gym,. Residents lounge, spacious lobby and more, Golf is the hottest residential development Neot Afeka has seen in decades. 
"The residences will be 8-17 floors high, preserving the unique prestige fabric in the heart of the neighborhood will remain.”  
Uri Einav, director of sales and development at Acro Real Estate, says that "there is a combination of family life and urbanity in the neighborhood. Community life is vibrant, there is a Scout tribe, the best educational institutions in the city are there and all alongside green spaces, gardens, and within close proximity to The Yarkon Park. The neighborhood is located in the center of North Tel Aviv, without the hustle and bustle of old Tel Aviv. "
As for the price range in the area, Uri says that "apartment prices in the north eastern part of the city are relatively favorable as opposed to the city center, where prices may be 30% -40% higher."
Smart investors are also taking interest in the Golf Complexes. Investors who are looking for projects in Tel Aviv and have a budget of NIS 3-3.5 million, find relatively old apartments, sometimes without an elevator, without parking, without a balcony. In the golf project, in terms of value for money, they receive a n apartment with high ceilings, a gym and a luxury lobby and residents club, alongside the fantastic location of the neighborhood, with excellent accessibility. “Investors who look ahead, understand the potential for value increases” explains Einav. 


Tags business real estate israel Tel-Aviv Real-Estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by