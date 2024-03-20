Israel, in its various areas of expertise, has emerged as a powerhouse of digital advertising, nurturing some of the world's most innovative and influential minds. This article celebrates Adcore’s top 10 digital advertising experts in Israel, their groundbreaking work and the contributions to the field. These individuals have positioned themselves at the forefront of the industry from pioneering new technologies to crafting strategies that redefine digital engagement. These leaders have not only propelled their businesses to new heights but have also set the bar for excellence globally. Join us as we honor their achievements and explore their insights, shaping the future of digital advertising.

1. Omri Brill - a Standout in Digital Marketing

Omri Brill is the founder and CEO of Adcore, a digital marketing expert agency and a four-time consecutive APAC Search Awards winner. With 20 years of experience in the industry and 15 years as CEO, Omri's vision involves leveraging technology to make digital marketing effortless and accessible to everyone.

Since 2006, under his guidance, Adcore has been at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that enable top brands to achieve their business objectives, boost sales, and expand.

A captain of industry, Omri has played a crucial role in steering Adcore to its status as a global publicly traded company with branches in five countries. Holding a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Tel Aviv University, he emphasizes the company’s dedication to centering client needs, consistently striving to deliver superior and innovative solutions. This client-centric approach highlights Adcore's strategic commitment and its dedication to building robust partnerships.

2. Lee Juravin - a Startup Icon

Lee is a seasoned Marketing Advisor with over 13 years of experience in the fields of marketing and sales, mostly from software and finance industries. As a Marketing Lecturer at Reichman University, she imparts her extensive knowledge to students through her course on Digital Marketing Tools. Lee is a staunch advocate for a deep understanding of customers—comprehending their needs, motivations, and apprehensions—and leveraging this insight to align with the marketing of products and services. Her customer-centric approach has led to impressive results, including a 32% quarterly increase in sales and the hitting user acquisition campaign targets while utilizing only 75% of the allocated budget.

Lee's academic credentials are equally impressive, holding three degrees, with her most recent being an MSc in Marketing Management from Tel-Aviv University. Her master's thesis delved into consumer behavior.

Beyond her professional and academic roles, Lee contributes to the entrepreneurial ecosystem as a Marketing Mentor and Judge at the MassChallenge accelerator, where she offers her expertise to both the US early-stage program and the Israeli program.

3. Yan Yanko - Growth in the Digital Age

Yan (Yanko) Kotliarsky is a seasoned marketing consultant and lecturer with a strong foundation in performance and online advertising. Realizing the depth of marketing beyond promotion, he dedicated himself to learning the empirical laws of brand growth and the science behind marketing. Yan applies this knowledge in consulting roles for CEOs and CMOs, focusing on strategic marketing execution, team building, and in-house capabilities development. He has been the owner of Yan Yanko - Growth Through Brand since 2010, offering marketing consultations and lectures, with a significant focus on C-level strategy and debunking marketing myths.

Yan also serves as an Executive Advisor at Richkid, leveraging his expertise to foster brand growth and marketing clarity.

4. Tom Orbach - Innovation in Product Marketing

Tom Orbach, the Head of Growth Marketing at Wiz and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, has a distinguished academic and professional background. He made history at Tel Aviv University by becoming the first law student to complete the Cyber Studies Program, mastering subjects like Python programming, cryptography, intellectual property law, and SQL databases from 2012 to 2016.

He furthered his education with an MBA focusing on Technology, Information, and Entrepreneurship. Tom founded the Viral Post Generator, which was acquired by Taplio in 2022. Currently, he imparts his marketing expertise as a lecturer at Reichman University's School of Communication, a role he has held for over two years.

At Wiz, Tom leads growth marketing initiatives, applying his extensive knowledge in technology and entrepreneurship to drive the company's expansion.

5. Liraz Margalit - Leader in Marketing Psychology

Dr. Liraz Margalit is a Social Psychologist specializing in Behavioral Design and Decision Making. With over 15 years of experience, she has made significant contributions to the growth and efficiency of businesses across diverse industries. By integrating perspectives from Neuropsychology and Behavioral Economics, Liraz analyzes customer behavior and provides actionable insights for business stakeholders.

As a co-founder of Topicx, a conversational AI platform, she uncovers hidden triggers behind consumer behavior at scale. Liraz's expertise has garnered recognition, including being chosen as the CMSWire contributor of the year in 2022. Her research papers and studies can be found in top business magazines such as Entrepreneur, TechCrunch, and Forbes.

Additionally, she shares her insights through an ongoing blog named 'Behind Online Behavior' on Psychology Today."

6. Shuki Mann - King of Analytics

Shuki Mann, CEO and Founder of LIXFIX Conversion Optimization Ltd., has pioneered in enhancing companies' digital marketing strategies since January 2014. LIXFIX is dedicated to "Fixing The Leaks" in marketing funnels, offering expertise in programmatic, SEO, PPC, and more to boost client sales through better conversion rates.

Mann also founded the All Things DATA Conference and College, establishing a leading platform for digital marketing education in Israel. His educational background includes an MBA from Ariel University, further solidifying his expertise in the field.

7. Roy Naar - B2B Marketing

Roy is a seasoned marketing leader with 12 years' experience building and leading high-impact full-funnel marketing and growth teams across diverse organizations and industries. A former VP of marketing for Oribi (acquired by LinkedIn), Roy specializes in revenue-driven marketing strategies, demand generation engines, user acquisition programs, and social media platforms.

Roy is passionate about relationship building and nurturing, and he leads two exclusive tech-marketing communities in Israel: UA Pros and B2B Share & Grow. Today as a strategic marketing advisor to B2B startups, he helps them achieve their growth goals by identifying key opportunities, crafting strategic plans, and implementing successful revenue oriented marketing activities.

8. Tomer Zuker - AI Innovation for Video Content

Tomer Zuker is a distinguished VP of Marketing at D-ID, a company known for its pioneering generative AI technology, and is also the co-founder of the Linkers Community. With a career spanning over two decades, he has specialized in demand generation, communication, and integrating sales with marketing.

Tomer's expertise has been instrumental in driving significant sales and managing multimillion-dollar marketing initiatives, showcasing his ability to work effectively across departments and with external stakeholders. He is celebrated for his innovative approach to marketing and his role in advancing the use of AI in content creation, reflecting his passion for marketing and technology.

His educational background includes an MBA with a focus on Marketing from The College of Management Academic Studies, where he achieved excellence.

9. David Zisner - Marketing Automation

David Zisner, the CEO of LeAndolini Solutions, is one of the first to bring the no-code revolution to Israel, having developed the first Israeli app for the popular no-code platform Zapier in 2013. An engineer by qualification and an avid problem solver, David recognized the power of no-code and automation to design better business processes, improve profitability and customer experience and create scale in places where it was previously hindered by manual work.

From the get-go, one of David’s passions has been spreading the knowledge and educating business owners, entrepreneurs and managers on the power of business automation. David and his business partner Anat host the podcast Talking Automation together, where in each episode they tackle a different subject relating to automation, innovation and business. The podcast was nominated in Geektime’s annual podcast competition in 2023. David founded the FB community Masters in Business Automation, and trains the future generation of business automation specialists in his Mastering Business Automation program. The team at LeAndolini works with companies in different sectors on improving and scaling through automation.

David’s philosophy can be summed in a single sentence: “if you find yourself doing the same thing twice – automate it!”

10. Hagai Goldovsky - Global Branding & Marketing Strategist

Hagai Goldovsky is a notable figure in the marketing and branding sphere, serving as the co-founder and CMO of Xaria. His expertise has been pivotal in propelling Xaria to a $12 million ARR without external funding. A veteran with four startups under his belt, Goldovsky's strategies have generated over $250 million in revenue, showcasing his skill in creating impactful global branding and marketing strategies.

Additionally, he hosts "Music Business," Israel's top entertainment industry podcast, demonstrating his versatility and influence across various media. Goldovsky's academic background in audio and sound engineering from Tel Aviv University further complements his professional achievements, providing a technical foundation for his creative and strategic endeavors.

Honorable mentions

As we celebrate the achievements of the top 10 digital advertising experts in Israel, there are a few more select individuals we would like to acknowledge. Those who are integral to their designated industry's vibrancy and growth and highly regarded and influential in their domain.

Shlomo Genchin - The New Kid on the Block

“The Creative Marketer” (AKA Shlomo Genchin) began his career working for some of Europe's largest ad agencies, where he wrote ads for multi-billion dollar companies like Burger King, Siemens, and Michelin. His work didn't go unnoticed, earning him creative awards like D&AD and Clio. After returning to Israel, he became the Head of Creative at Ground Up Ventures, where his role was to help the VC’s portfolio companies tell their stories.

These days, Shlomo's mission is to breathe life into the advertising of tech companies. He aims to make tech and B2B ads fun and not boring, following Bill Bernbach's mantra that 'Properly practiced creativity can make one ad do the work of ten.' With a community of over 50k followers on LinkedIn and his newsletter, The Creative Marketer, Shlomo shares simple techniques for creating compelling ads, both with and without the help of AI

Atara Bieler - Marketing Strategy

Atara Bieler, a master of brand storytelling and strategic branding, has dedicated over a decade to transforming brands at KATI THANDA inbound branding, which she founded. Her philosophy centers around creating compelling brand narratives that resonate deeply with consumers, guiding organizations to embody these stories in every aspect of their operations.

With a background in social and industrial psychology from Bar-Ilan University, Atara brings a unique perspective to branding, combining psychological insights with strategic thinking to craft narratives that not only engage but also inspire action and loyalty.

Her approach has proven successful, redefining branding in the digital era and establishing a significant strategic advantage for her clients in the competitive market landscape.

Boris Kimelman - eCommerce Marketing

Boris Kimelman, with over a decade of experience in digital marketing, particularly in the hospitality industry, stands out as a leader in enhancing eCommerce and Travel & Hospitality businesses through comprehensive digital solutions. As the founder of Boost Guest Conversion and CEO of B-Digital, he has a proven track record of significantly increasing online sales, boasting a growth of up to 300% and generating hundreds of millions in revenue. His expertise spans across CRO, UI/UX, PPC, and project/product management, where he has successfully bridged marketing strategies with technological advancements to boost business outcomes.

Boris's approach involves implementing automation processes and managing digital department operations to improve overall business performance.

Gil Kohavi - Data-Driven Marketing

Gil Kochavi is a distinguished consultant in Data-Driven Marketing, Marketing Automation, and Customer Analytics, with over 19 years of experience delivering impactful projects for B2C and B2B companies. His work has significantly altered company approaches to marketing, enhancing both effectiveness and customer relations. Gil's expertise spans strategy development, solution implementation, and value generation through technology.

With a strong foundation in software engineering and business management, he possesses high analytical skills and excels in creating innovative solutions to drive business impact. His specialties include marketing technology, data analytics, and customer management, making him a pivotal figure in helping companies become data-driven.

Final Thoughts

The Top 10 Digital Advertising Experts in Israel showcases the country's leaders who are shaping the future of digital marketing with their innovative approaches and strategic insights. Each expert has significantly contributed to their field, from leveraging new technologies to creating impactful marketing strategies. Their achievements not only advance the digital advertising landscape in Israel but also set a global standard for excellence and innovation in the industry.

Thank you and congratulations to all our candidates. We look forward to celebrating your future achievements.

This article was written in cooperation with Adcore