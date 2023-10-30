Top 10 ways to donate to Israel war effort

On October 7th, a terrible tragedy struck when Hamas went on a killing spree, leaving more than 1,400 people dead. Whole families were torn apart by these losses, and entire communities had to abandon their homes, which were burned, looted, and destroyed. As a result, over 15,000 people found themselves with no place to return to.

These horrifying events escalated into a full-blown war, posing a grave and immediate threat to the very existence of Israel, unlike anything seen before.

During these times of crisis and conflict, it's vital for all those who can lend a hand to step up and help those in need. We need to rebuild communities and provide support to one another.

To aid the affected families, soldiers, and communities in dealing with the ongoing war and recovering from the trauma they've endured, everyone's assistance is crucial.

What's the best way to send donations to Israel?

It’s amazing to see how people are offering help in various ways, both from within Israel and beyond. We've put together a list of the most impactful efforts we've come across while traveling through Israel and talking to families, children, and soldiers. For some of these initiatives, every dollar you donate can make a significant difference in helping another child get through these tough days.

Here are our top 10 recommendations for donating to Israel. By recognizing the importance of donations and exploring different ways to contribute, you can truly make a positive impact and provide much-needed support to those who have been affected.

This list of the top 10 donations to Israel includes only organizations we've personally encountered during our travels in Israel. They are all run entirely by volunteers and have no unrelated expenses, like salaries or offices. Even for well-established organizations, we've taken extra steps to ensure that your donations go directly and exclusively toward supporting efforts related to the war.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

How to donate to israel? Our 10 suggestions

Credit: Adcore

A unique project provides bicycles to kids, teens, and adults who were evacuated from their homes. Bicycles are their main way of getting around, both at home and in their current location. This helps them return to their regular activities, which means a lot to them.

This is a 100% volunteer-based organization. With your donation, teams of volunteers are able to purchase new bikes and collect and fix second-hand bikes.

The money you donate can go toward fixing secondhand bicycles, buying a new pair or even supporting an entire family.

Over 100 bicycles have been given so far, and the demand continues to grow as more people are being evacuated.

2. Magen David Adom EMS

Credit: Adcore

MDA is Israel's national emergency service (Israeli Red Cross). You can be a vital part of the rescue teams and help save more and more lives during this difficult time, while Israel is at war. This donation page enables you to purchase equipment for the MDA teams who are in the front lines, in the north and in the south, on the battlefields, directly in the face of danger.Your donation helps to purchase ambulances and medical equipment, protective equipment, bandages, and other equipment that will help save lives.

3. Brothers and Sisters in Arms

Credit: Adcore

The Brothers and Sisters in Arms rescue center assists people in southern Israel's war zones. Continuing to provide much needed assistance requires raising funds.

All donations will be used for procuring and distributing supplies to civilians and security personnel in conflict zones. Using your donation, volunteers are creating Israel's largest depot of donated goods, making countless trips, distributing supplies, and often rescuing civilians.

4. Headquarters of The Kidnapped Families

Credit: Adcore

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum is a dedicated organization addressing the recent distressing attack on Israel, focusing on families affected, including children, women, and the elderly.

Their mission is clear: to reunite captives with their families. They provide comprehensive support and professional assistance, backed by financial contributions for awareness campaigns and efforts to expedite the return of abducted or missing individuals.

This forum boasts a diverse network of thousands of volunteers and supporters, including those with personal connections and professionals from various fields. Your involvement can make a significant impact in liberating and safely returning abductees and missing persons to their homes and loved ones.

5. Hasafsal (the bench)

Credit: Adcore

Israel is currently at war with Hamas terrorists. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are stationed on the front lines, far away from their homes and families. While the IDF ensures that its soldiers are not hungry, there is a dedicated effort to support them by sending warm and delicious meals. These meals are lovingly prepared at a neighborhood restaurant in Ramat Gan called HaSafsal (The Bench is English). Every day, volunteers arrive early in the morning to the restaurant's kitchen, where fresh ingredients are purchased and meals are cooked. Subsequently, more volunteers assist in packing these meals, which are then delivered to remote IDF locations. This initiative aims to provide comfort and sustenance to the soldiers during their challenging service.

6. The Foundation to Rebuild Kfar Gaza

Credit: Adcore

Kfar Azza was established in 1957, on the border of the Gaza Strip, as part of the settlement along the armistice lines after the War of Independence.Kfar Azza suffered heavy losses in the devastating war, and the entire nation of Israel stands by the Kibbutz and its courageous citizens.A key goal of the initiative is to help locate missing and kidnapped people, provide families with all the physical and mental support they need, and restore this beloved kibbutz. Currently, residents evacuated from the area are staying in hotels in the center, and it is unclear when they will be able to return home.

7. The Association For Israel’s Soldiers

Credit: Adcore

The Association for Israel's Soldiers is a prominent nonprofit organization with a primary mission to support the well-being and welfare of men and women serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Founded in 1978, this association plays a vital role in providing a range of essential services and support to IDF soldiers throughout their service and beyond.Donations are invested 100% for the welfare and wellbeing of soldiers taking part in the War of Iron Swords.

8. Helping Families of The Victims

Credit: Adcore

"The Family Support Unit" has undertaken the noble responsibility of caring for the families facing hardships due to injuries or loss. These families are currently observing 'Shivah' (death of a relative) or tending to their loved ones in the hospital.

They aim to provide comprehensive comfort packages to each of these families. These packages will consist of sweets, pastries, sandwiches, and beverages, all dairy-kosher, and designed to serve approximately 40 people.

Their primary objective is to offer solace and support to those who have endured unimaginable challenges during these exceptionally trying times. Your generous contributions can significantly aid them in extending assistance to these families in need. No donation is too small, and every contribution makes a meaningful difference.

9. Latet

Credit: Adcore

Latet, as the leading voice of Israeli civil society, decided, from day one, to dedicate all its resources to assist the people of Israel in these dire times. They are helping the victims of the war on the home front and provide an emergency aid kit that includes food and hygiene products. Among those they assist are families, elderly and Holocaust survivors, evacuees from the municipalities bordering Gaza, reserve soldiers located at assembly points, and those confined to shelters and protected areas for an extended period of time.

10. Pithon Lev

Credit: Adcore

Pitchon Lev’s activity is aiding disadvantaged families and breaking the vicious cycle of distress for youth at risk in Israel. They are now running a special operation to help the security forces, IDF soldiers and residents of the south with food and supplies.By donating, you will ensure that families and security forces who have lost their incomes and businesses will have all the necessities they need until the war is over.

The Importance of Donations

Donations to Israel play a vital role in providing immediate relief and assistance to those affected by the conflict. Organizations on the ground depend on financial contributions to deliver essential services, medical assistance, and humanitarian assistance.

You can give hope during these difficult times to children, families, and soldiers who face a lot of uncertainty regarding their loved ones, livelihood, and safety by donating.

This tension and uncertainty increases the demand for resources and support exponentially. Your donation enables organizations to respond swiftly and effectively to the urgent needs of affected communities. These essential emotional and physical support offer a lifeline to individuals who are struggling to meet their basic needs amidst the chaos and destruction they are now experiencing.

This article was written in cooperation with Adcore