The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

UConn and Israel: A tale of collaboration and innovation

By MARIOS TSOKKOS
Published: JULY 4, 2023 10:18

Updated: JULY 4, 2023 18:01
UConn President Radenka Maric, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, representatives from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, and VP for Global Affairs Dan Weiner after signing a Memorandum of Understanding focused on faculty mobility, clean energy and related investments in Connecticut and Israel. (photo credit: Courtesy of the Office of the Governor)
UConn President Radenka Maric, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, representatives from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, and VP for Global Affairs Dan Weiner after signing a Memorandum of Understanding focused on faculty mobility, clean energy and related investments in Connecticut and Israel.
(photo credit: Courtesy of the Office of the Governor)

UConn, the University of Connecticut, has fostered a dynamic and multifaceted relationship with Israel, cultivating partnerships in academia, sports and  business. This robust connection has paved the way for fruitful collaborations with all the leading Israeli research universities, facilitating student exchanges, faculty collaboration and knowledge-sharing across borders. In an exclusive interview with Daniel Weiner, Vice President of Global Affairs at UConn, we delve into the significance of this thriving relationship and the various initiatives that drive these partnerships forward.

UConn's Groundbreaking Initiatives for Israeli Partnerships and Innovation

One groundbreaking program that UConn introduced in 2016 is the Abrahamic Initiative, which promotes academic collaboration in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The initiative serves as a catalyst for research collaboration, student mobility, and joint projects that are relevant for the changing MENA region. However, the impact of the Abrahamic Initiative goes beyond academic collaborations and research endeavors. It plays a significant role in promoting a more interconnected and harmonious MENA region. By creating opportunities for meaningful interactions and fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding, UConn's Abrahamic Initiative paves the way for long-term relationships built on trust, empathy, and shared goals. “The Abrahamic Initiative at UConn fosters connections between students and faculty members, leveraging Connecticut as a safe space to promote regional development and peaceful co-existence” Weiner added. The program organizes innovative workshops, engaging discussions, and interactive activities that provide participants with valuable opportunities to exchange views and learn from a diverse group of peers, colleagues, and experts. By adopting a small workshop format, participants can actively engage with the material and develop personal relationship, contributing their unique perspectives and experiences to enrich the learning process.

For more info on how to participate UCONN / University of Connecticut>>

Aerial (drone) view of Horsebarn Hill and the UConn skyline on Oct. 15, 2019. (Sean Flynn/UConn Photo)Aerial (drone) view of Horsebarn Hill and the UConn skyline on Oct. 15, 2019. (Sean Flynn/UConn Photo)

In addition to the Abrahamic Initiative, UConn has continued its commitment to collaboration with Israel through the launch of a Clean Energy Initiative. This groundbreaking program, established in partnership with Technion, Israel's Institute of Technology, represents a significant step towards achieving UConn's goals of clean energy and sustainability.Led by President Maric, UConn's research efforts in clean energy include the development and application of hydrogen fuel cells. This cutting-edge technology holds immense potential for decarbonizing energy systems and reducing greenhouse gas emissions” explained Weiner. By leveraging UConn's expertise in clean energy research and commercialization and Technion's excellence in innovation and technology, the collaboration between the two institutions capitalizes on their respective strengths.

More info on the initiative can be found at UCONN / University of Connecticut>> 

Forging a Multifaceted Bond towards the Future

The bond between UConn and Israel extends beyond academia. UConn's rise as one of the most successful basketball programs in the country during the 1990s is connected to the contribution of Israeli players. This rich basketball history has further solidified the connection between UConn and Israel, with the Israeli community displaying a keen awareness of UConn's basketball program. Doron Sheffer, an Israeli player, played a pivotal role in the team's success, showcasing exceptional skills and leadership. Sheffer's presence not only elevated UConn's performance but also symbolized the strong ties between UConn and Israel. “As a successful Israeli athlete, Sheffer serves as an ambassador for UConn, inspiring aspiring athletes in Israel and around the world fostering camaraderie and cultural exchange.” Weiner said.

Doron Sheffer, retired Israeli professional basketball player, played with the UConn Huskies from 1993-1996 (credit: UConn photo) Doron Sheffer, retired Israeli professional basketball player, played with the UConn Huskies from 1993-1996 (credit: UConn photo)

The relationship between UConn and Israel spans diverse domains, including academia, sports, clean energy research, and cultural exchange. Through programs such as the Abrahamic Initiative and collaborations with prestigious institutions such as Technion, Hebrew University, Haifa University, Tel Aviv University, and Ben Gurion University, UConn continues to forge meaningful connections and drive innovation. This partnership holds great promise for a brighter, interconnected future as UConn's commitment to clean energy and sustainability aligns with Israel's global leadership in technology. UConn warmly invites Israeli students and researchers to join in collaboration, contributing to a thriving academic community that embraces diversity and global citizenship. 

For more information:  UCONN / University of Connecticut

Check all available programs here.

This article was written in cooperation with UCONN / University of Connecticut

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by