The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

What Are The World’s Most Popular Board Games During Lockdown?

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JUNE 8, 2020 09:29
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
During these restrictive and often boring lockdown measures throughout the coronavirus pandemic, households across the globe have been looking for alternative ways to pass the time over the last few months.
Of course, technology has helped people to stay in touch using WhatsApp and TikTok, but there has also been a huge rise in the popularity of good old-fashioned board games.
According to Google Trends data gathered by Betway, the term ‘board game’ was searched more often on Google in March 2020 than in any other month since Google Trends began in 2004 – and this excludes the run-up to Christmas when present-buying is usually on the up.
That spike in search volume for board games in March was almost double what it was in February before most countries went into lockdown.
Which game has increased in popularity the most?
In an interesting twist, the board game Pandemic has experienced the biggest surge in popularity. This game requires players to eliminate diseases that have broken out in different parts of the world – sound familiar?
Google Keyword Planner reveals that the term ‘Pandemic board game’ received 246,000 searches worldwide in March – more than twice as much as 'Risk board game', which received 90,000 searches.
Only in 2009, during the Swine Flu pandemic did the board game Pandemic close to as many searches, with one-third, to be precise.
Which board games are the most popular?
While Pandemic has been the favorite during COVID-19, the most popular board games are still Scrabble, Monopoly and Ludo.
Google Trends data reveals that Scrabble is the most-searched-for game, and it is most popular in French-speaking countries. French-speaking islands Martinique and Reunion searched it the most, followed by France, Senegal, and Canada.
Francophone Scrabble is the popular French alternative of the game, may explain these numbers. In the last 14 years of the French Scrabble Championships, there have been seven different nationalities of the winner – including Senegalese, Congolese and Ivorian – so its appeal is spread far and wide.
Monopoly, a favorite across Asia and Europe, was a clear second in terms of worldwide popularity, which comes as no surprise considering the game has been reproduced in 103 countries and in 37 different languages.
Today, they’re a lot of versions of monopoly including ones that include pop culture, football teams, and more, so the game shows no signs of growing old.
Ludo, meanwhile, was the third-most-popular of the three leading games worldwide.
The game originates from Pachisi, an Indian game that has routes in the sixth century, so it makes sense that, per capita, 16 of the 17 cities that searched for it the most are in Asia, including 15 in India.
According to Google Keyword Planner, online searches for Ludo board game rose from 1,300 to 6,600 in India from February to March, a jump of more than 400 percent.
Which countries have searched for board games most often?
Since the most popular board games in March were invented by English speakers, it’s little surprise that they are most popular in English-speaking nations.
According to Google Trends, the UK, Canada, Australia, and several smaller English-speaking regions were all among the top 10 searchers of ‘board game’ in March, per capita.
But the USA is still the biggest consumer of board games.
The US accounted for over 50 percent of the total worldwide searches for the Pandemic board game in March and was responsible for over 40 percent of worldwide searches for ‘board game’.
According to Keyword Planner, games such as Life and Sorry! were both among the 10 most commonly-searched worldwide, despite the fact that they are rarely played elsewhere.
Life, also known as The Game of Life, involves playing out a person’s life, from childhood through to adulthood, featuring a school, college, marriage, and retirement. It saw 78.7 percent of its 40,500 searches in March come from the US.
Sorry! was first introduced in the UK in 1929, but quickly grew to prominence across the Atlantic, with the US accounting for 61.3 percent of its 40,500 searches in March.
How do board games compare to other forms of entertainment?
Board games are proving so popular during lockdown that, in some countries, they generated more online searches than Xbox or PS4 games and even more than emergency online products like finance and emergency loans, registrations for Covid-19 tests and foodbanks.
When combining Google searches for Scrabble and the FIFA video game series on Trends in March, the board game received 80 percent of them in Canada and 79 percent of them in France and the USA.
The same happened with the game Ludo in parts of Asia. Sixty-eight percent of the combined Google searches for Ludo and FIFA in March were for the board game in India, with 59 percent of them going the same way in Pakistan.
As restrictions ease around the world, it’s likely that that the surge in popularity for board games will start slowing down.
But in difficult times, people all around the world have found comfort in the charms of these traditional forms of entertainment.


Tags lockdown COVID-19 Board Games
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by