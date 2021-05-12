The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Why top real estate players seek Marc Menowitz’s expertise

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
MAY 12, 2021 13:40
(photo credit: MARC MENOWITZ)
(photo credit: MARC MENOWITZ)
 
What defines an expert? Well, they have mastered what they do, and they have the answers that you need. Their work speaks for their experience and superior knowledge in the field. With this in mind, it is clear why top real estate players seek the expertise of Marc Meowitz.
Marc Menowitz is recognized as a custodian of the century-old business acumen, expertise, inside knowledge, and code of ethics of the Menowitz family. Marc has solutions at his disposal that have passed the test of time and arm him for the future. More than that, he has carried the techniques and expertise he acquired in the fields of management and technology to the family real estate business.
Marc Menowitz is the grandson of Harold Menowitz, the man whose vision and mission continue to inspire his progeny. Today, along with his brother Todd, Marc manages the company’s daily operations, including expanding nationwide holdings under the Apartment Corp brand. Marc and his family own nearly 14,435 multifamily units and more than 3,000,000 square feet of commercial space across 17 states. Their motto continues to remain what it has been for more than 100 years – creating affordable and value-added acquisitions.
Marc Menowitz is known within the industry as someone whose finger is on the pulse of the real estate market. His expertise and lineage have helped him sharpen his understanding of how the business of real estate, the world of economics, and events of the day are integrated into one navigable labyrinth. But more than just his lineage, people seek him out because of his ability to see the world as it is and the world of real estate as it can be, which helps him transform areas of concern into areas of opportunities, complex situations into grand possibilities, and potential failures into lucrative triumphs.
What defines Marc Menowitz?
  • Resilience
Even with his impressive grasp of the business world and the real estate industry, Marc Menowitz has not had it easy. He has faced numerous challenges to keep the business afloat and almost went under twice. His resilience is admirable and one of the things that many real estate players hope to learn from him.
According to Marc, deciding to specialize in affordable housing has not been smooth sailing, but it has enabled Apartment Corp to thrive and weather economic lows. He encourages the purchase of cash-flowing properties only and staying clear of speculation.
The risk factor in every aspect of a business is what separates successful business people from everyone else. Marc Menowitz is known to take risks to further the business and solidify Apartment Corp’s claim in the industry.
  • A forward strategic thinker
Before other real estate players could figure out the importance of investing in affordable housing, Marc had already beaten them. This makes him a pacesetter in the industry. As he works on current projects, he also has his sights set on future endeavors. It has seen him expand his knowledge of real estate finance and subsequently launch a private equity firm. As it stands, the firm is well on its way to raise $25 million in its first fund, which will also see him meet his goal of owning 25,000 real estate units.
Marc has also ventured into digital marketing; he doesn’t stray far from trends which keeps him on top of what’s happening in the industry. He has launched Model House, a digital agency that pairs influencers with brands so they can both benefit from that relationship. With a focus on brand placement, affiliate marketing, social media monetization, and content creation, Model House is sure to revolutionize its space under the guidance of Marc Menowitz.
  • Eagerness to learn
Marc Menowitz is invested in growing himself, his expertise in the real estate industry, and his business as a whole. He is open to exploring new avenues and taking time to learn about new ventures to gauge whether they’re promising avenues or not. Through learning, Marc gets to investigate his ideas and rule out those likely to set him and the business back.
His entrance into the real estate industry saw him start as a commercial broker; he sold 51 deals in a year, all through taking time to learn the ropes. This saw him become the top broker nationwide. From that point on, he has combined his eagerness to learn with his strong work ethic to conquer all challenges and scale his career. He worked more than 80 works a week to establish himself and build the portfolio he has today. His dedication to his work and growth is another reason industry players are so taken with him. Marc Menowitz is an expert, not just in name but in his incredible commitment to the industry.
His advice to everyone in the industry is to buy real estate. He says that it’ll appreciate in time. “To succeed, find a niche and become an authority in that field, keep exploring it, and it will eventually yield results,” concludes Mark.
Marc Menowitz’s footsteps are sure to be copied as an industry leader. Moreover, the world can become a better place when good ideas resonate.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by