Why top real estate players seek Marc Menowitz’s expertise

What defines an expert? Well, they have mastered what they do, and they have the answers that you need. Their work speaks for their experience and superior knowledge in the field. With this in mind, it is clear why top real estate players seek the expertise of Marc Meowitz.

Marc Menowitz is recognized as a custodian of the century-old business acumen, expertise, inside knowledge, and code of ethics of the Menowitz family. Marc has solutions at his disposal that have passed the test of time and arm him for the future. More than that, he has carried the techniques and expertise he acquired in the fields of management and technology to the family real estate business.

Marc Menowitz is the grandson of Harold Menowitz, the man whose vision and mission continue to inspire his progeny. Today, along with his brother Todd, Marc manages the company’s daily operations, including expanding nationwide holdings under the Apartment Corp brand. Marc and his family own nearly 14,435 multifamily units and more than 3,000,000 square feet of commercial space across 17 states. Their motto continues to remain what it has been for more than 100 years – creating affordable and value-added acquisitions.

Marc Menowitz is known within the industry as someone whose finger is on the pulse of the real estate market. His expertise and lineage have helped him sharpen his understanding of how the business of real estate, the world of economics, and events of the day are integrated into one navigable labyrinth. But more than just his lineage, people seek him out because of his ability to see the world as it is and the world of real estate as it can be, which helps him transform areas of concern into areas of opportunities, complex situations into grand possibilities, and potential failures into lucrative triumphs.

What defines Marc Menowitz?

Resilience

Even with his impressive grasp of the business world and the real estate industry, Marc Menowitz has not had it easy. He has faced numerous challenges to keep the business afloat and almost went under twice. His resilience is admirable and one of the things that many real estate players hope to learn from him.

According to Marc, deciding to specialize in affordable housing has not been smooth sailing, but it has enabled Apartment Corp to thrive and weather economic lows. He encourages the purchase of cash-flowing properties only and staying clear of speculation.

The risk factor in every aspect of a business is what separates successful business people from everyone else. Marc Menowitz is known to take risks to further the business and solidify Apartment Corp’s claim in the industry.

A forward strategic thinker

Before other real estate players could figure out the importance of investing in affordable housing, Marc had already beaten them. This makes him a pacesetter in the industry. As he works on current projects, he also has his sights set on future endeavors. It has seen him expand his knowledge of real estate finance and subsequently launch a private equity firm. As it stands, the firm is well on its way to raise $25 million in its first fund, which will also see him meet his goal of owning 25,000 real estate units.

Marc has also ventured into digital marketing; he doesn’t stray far from trends which keeps him on top of what’s happening in the industry. He has launched Model House, a digital agency that pairs influencers with brands so they can both benefit from that relationship. With a focus on brand placement, affiliate marketing, social media monetization, and content creation, Model House is sure to revolutionize its space under the guidance of Marc Menowitz.

Eagerness to learn

Marc Menowitz is invested in growing himself, his expertise in the real estate industry, and his business as a whole. He is open to exploring new avenues and taking time to learn about new ventures to gauge whether they’re promising avenues or not. Through learning, Marc gets to investigate his ideas and rule out those likely to set him and the business back.

His entrance into the real estate industry saw him start as a commercial broker; he sold 51 deals in a year, all through taking time to learn the ropes. This saw him become the top broker nationwide. From that point on, he has combined his eagerness to learn with his strong work ethic to conquer all challenges and scale his career. He worked more than 80 works a week to establish himself and build the portfolio he has today. His dedication to his work and growth is another reason industry players are so taken with him. Marc Menowitz is an expert, not just in name but in his incredible commitment to the industry.

His advice to everyone in the industry is to buy real estate. He says that it’ll appreciate in time. “To succeed, find a niche and become an authority in that field, keep exploring it, and it will eventually yield results,” concludes Mark.

Marc Menowitz’s footsteps are sure to be copied as an industry leader. Moreover, the world can become a better place when good ideas resonate.